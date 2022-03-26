Biden visits near Ukraine border in show of solidarity

AFP, BRUSSELS





US President Joe Biden yesterday traveled to a town near the Polish-Ukrainian border, trying to signal Western resolve against a Russian invasion that has increasingly turned to a grinding war of attrition in Ukraine.

Air Force One flew Biden to the eastern Polish town of Rzeszow — less than 80km from a war-torn nation still struggling to repel a brutal Russian invasion.

The trip is designed to underscore Washington’s willingness to defend NATO allies, as fears rise that the month-old war in Ukraine could spill westward, sparking what the US president has called “world war III.”

Air Force One with US President Joe Biden on board arrives at the airport in Jasionka, Poland, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The Kremlin’s refusal to rule out the use of nuclear weapons, and a steady flow of Russian disinformation about chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine has left Kyiv and its allies fearful of an even more serious conflagration.

Russia is already accused of using phosphorus bombs and indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas — something the US has branded a war crime.

Against that backdrop, Biden met members of the US 82nd Airborne Division, part of NATO’s increasingly muscular deployment to its eastern flank.

At an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday, NATO announced the deployment of further troops to Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria, as well as bolstering chemical and nuclear defenses in case Russia expands its attack beyond Ukraine.

In Poland, Biden received a briefing on the dire humanitarian situation in Ukraine, which has seen more than 3.5 million people pour out of the country, mostly to Poland.

The UN believes that more than half of Ukraine’s children have been driven from their homes, “a grim milestone that could have lasting consequences for generations to come,” UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said.

“Every day it’s 20, 30 times we go to the basement” to shelter, said a sobbing 37-year-old Vasiliy Kravchuk in the garrison town of Zhytomyr. “It’s difficult because my wife is pregnant, I have a little son.”

Embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday begged NATO for unlimited weapons to help besieged Ukrainian cities like Mariupol cling on in the face of fierce Russian bombardment.

About 100,000 civilians are said to be trapped in the southern port city with dwindling supplies of food, water and power, and with encircling Russian forces slowly grinding the city to dust.

Russia’s highly censored media have broadcast aerial footage that appeared to be from Mariupol, showing a hellscape of charred and pocked apartment blocks spread across a singed and blackened wasteland.

Presenters blamed the devastation on Ukrainian “nationalists.”