Ukraine calls for unlimited aid to fend off Russia

AFP, KYIV





A month since Russia launched its shock invasion, Ukraine’s leader yesterday pleaded for NATO to “save” his shattered country with unrestricted military aid, so its armed forces could transform their dogged defense into an attack.

While Kyiv and Western intelligence report battlefield gains against the Russians, the vast scale of civilian suffering was made stark, as the UN said more than half of all Ukraine’s children had been driven from their homes.

After urging global street protests to denounce the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told NATO leaders that Russia had unleashed phosphorus bombs on Ukraine, along with indiscriminate shelling of civilians.

A man walks past a wall with posters depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Warsaw yesterday. Photo: AP

“A month of heroic resistance. A month of the darkest suffering,” he said in a video speech to US President Joe Biden and other alliance leaders, at the first of three Brussels summits that are expected to tighten the sanctions screws on Russia.

“To save people and our cities, Ukraine needs military assistance without restrictions,” Zelenskiy said. “In the same way that Russia is using its full arsenal without restrictions against us.”

At least four people, including two children, were killed in Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine, Lugansk Governor Sergiy Gayday said, accusing Russian forces of using phosphorus bombs in one village.

Ukrainian servicemen load a fragment of a rocket onto a truck outside a building in Kyiv yesterday, after it was destroyed by Russian shelling. Photo: AFP

Britain’s ITV network showed footage of the incendiary weapons — which cause horrific burns — dropping in a white haze overnight on Irpil near Kyiv.

“[Russian President] Vladimir Putin has already crossed the red line into barbarism,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in Brussels.

Zelenskiy wants NATO to help Ukraine go on the offensive with more advanced fighter jets, missile defense systems, tanks, armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles.

Ahead of the summits of NATO, the G7 and the EU, he said: “At these three summits we will see: Who is a friend, who is a partner and who betrayed us for money.”

“Life can be defended only when united,” he added.

The month of war has displaced 4.3 million children — more than half of Ukraine’s estimated child population of 7.5 million, UNICEF said.

“This is a grim milestone that could have lasting consequences for generations to come,” UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said.

In the back-to-back Brussels summits, Biden and other leaders are expected to bring pledges of more lethal weapons to Ukraine and more punishing sanctions for Russia’s tottering economy.

Johnson said that as well as increasing military support to Ukraine, “we’ve got to go further” economically — including by preventing Russia from using its gold reserves.

“The more we do that now, the more pressure we apply now, particularly on things like gold ... I believe the more we can shorten the war, shorten the slaughter in Ukraine,” he said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the summit would see leaders agree to “major increases of forces” on the alliance’s eastern borders, including four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

Putin made a “big mistake,” Stoltenberg said. “He has underestimated the strength of the Ukrainian people, the bravery of the Ukrainian people and their armed forces.”