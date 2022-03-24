The Taliban ordered girls’ high schools in Afghanistan to shut yesterday, just hours after they reopened, sparking heartbreak and confusion over the policy reversal by the Islamist group.
The U-turn was announced after thousands of girls resumed lessons for the first time since August last year, when the Taliban seized control of the country and imposed harsh restrictions on women.
The Afghan Ministry of Education offered no coherent explanation even as officials held a ceremony in the capital to mark the start of the new academic year, saying it was a matter for the nation’s leadership.
Photo: AFP
“In Afghanistan, especially in the villages, the mindsets are not ready,” ministry spokesman Aziz Ahmad Rayan told reporters.
“We have some cultural restrictions ... but the main spokesmen of the Islamic emirate will offer better clarifications,” he added.
A Taliban source said the decision came after a meeting late on Tuesday by senior officials in Kandahar, the movement’s de facto power center and conservative spiritual heartland.
The resumption of school for girls had been announced weeks earlier by the ministry, with Rayan saying the Taliban had a “responsibility to provide education and other facilities to our students.”
However, the Taliban insisted that pupils aged 12 to 19 would be segregated — even though most Afghan schools are same-sex — and would operate according to Islamic principles.
Crestfallen girls at Zarghona High School in the capital, Kabul, tearfully packed up their belongings after teachers halted the lesson.
“I see my students crying and reluctant to leave classes,” said Palwasha, a teacher at Omara Khan girls’ school in Kabul. “It is very painful to see them crying.”
US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights. Rina Amiri said the closing of schools “weakens confidence in the Taliban commitments.”
It “further dashes the hopes of families for a better future for their daughters,” she wrote on Twitter.
When the Taliban took over in August, schools were closed anyway because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but boys and younger girls were allowed to resume classes two months later.
However, there were fears that the Taliban would shut down all formal education for girls — as they did during their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.
The international community has made the right to education for all a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition of the new Taliban regime, with several nations and organizations offering to pay teachers.
Students from Sadar Kabuli Girls High School staged protests after they were told to leave, witnesses and activists said.
“They left after the Taliban came and told them to go home. It was a peaceful protest,” a shopkeeper in the area said.
The Italian Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday passed a motion urging the Italian government to be more involved in the Indo-Pacific region and to place importance on the situation across the Taiwan Strait. The motion — introduced by Paolo Formentini, the chamber’s Permanent Commission of Foreign Affairs deputy chairman — passed the lower house largely unopposed, garnering 387 votes in support, 19 votes against and 11 abstentions. Citing the possibility that China could launch a war against Taiwan amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the motion called on Rome to work with partners in the EU and NATO to elaborate an Indo-Pacific
Chinese academics have reportedly been instructed to evaluate the possibility of unifying with Taiwan by force, as the war in Ukraine has caused Beijing to bring the Taiwan question to the fore of its agenda, a national security official said on Sunday. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is moving ahead on its “overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan issue in the new era,” which centers on peaceful methods such as legal or other action, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. However, it is also studying the possibility of using force, including lessons to be learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
‘PULLING WEEDS’: Some college students thought four months of military service is not enough, while others said that time spent training should be put to better use College students are calling for conscription reform in light of the war in Ukraine, although views diverge on length of service. Observing the Russian invasion of Ukraine has underlined the need for Taiwan to review its compulsory military service system, which requires men born after Jan. 1, 1994, to serve for four months, National Taiwan University student council president Chang Cheng-yu (張承宇) said yesterday. However, service length is not as key as providing all citizens with general defense training, he said. Everyone should be trained in basic response measures such as first aid, transportation and coordination, as well as up-to-date combat technologies and
INCREASED TIME? An official said Ukraine’s resistance against Russia has inspired Taiwanese and is a reminder that survival depends on a will for national defense The government is to assess whether the military conscription period needs to be lengthened to bolster Taiwan’s defense capabilities, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday. Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) on Monday told lawmakers that the measure could be vital to the nation’s ability to deal with existential threats. Ukraine’s resistance against Russian aggression has been an inspiration to Taiwanese and a reminder that the nation’s survival is predicated on the will to defend it, Lo told a news conference following the weekly Cabinet meeting in Taipei. The government’s focus is to augment the military reserve by creating mobilization