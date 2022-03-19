Russian forces yesterday pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities, with new missile strikes and shelling on Kyiv and the outskirts of the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas.
The early morning barrage of missiles on the outskirts of Lviv were the closest strike yet to the center of the city, which is about 80km from the Polish border, and has become a crossroads for people fleeing from other parts of Ukraine and others entering to deliver aid or fight.
Black smoke billowed for hours after the explosions, which hit a facility for repairing military aircraft near the city’s international airport, only 6km from the center.
Photo: REUTERS
One person was injured, Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said.
Multiple blasts hit in quick succession at about 6am, shaking nearby buildings, witnesses said.
The missiles were launched from the Black Sea, but the Ukrainian air force’s western command said it had shot down two of six missiles in the volley.
A bus repair facility was also damaged, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.
Lviv is well behind the front lines, but the city and surrounding area have not been spared by Russia’s attacks.
In the worst attack so far, nearly three dozen people were killed last weekend in a strike on a training facility near the city.
Lviv’s population has swelled by about 200,000 as people from elsewhere in Ukraine have sought shelter there.
Early morning barrages also hit a residential building in the Podil neighborhood of Kyiv, killing at least one person, emergency services said, adding that 98 people had been evacuated from the building.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 19 were injured in the shelling.
Two others were killed when strikes hit residential and administrative buildings in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
In city after city around Ukraine, hospitals, schools and buildings where people sought safety have been attacked.
Rescue workers searched for survivors in the ruins of a theater that served as a shelter when it was blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged southern city of Mariupol on Wednesday.
In Kharkiv, a massive fire raged through a local market after shelling on Thursday.
One firefighter was killed and another injured when new shelling hit as emergency workers fought the blaze, emergency services said.
The WHO said it has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities, with 12 people killed and 34 injured.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that US officials were evaluating potential war crimes, and that if the intentional targeting of civilians by Russia is confirmed, there would be “massive consequences.”
UN Undersecretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo also called for an investigation into civilian casualties, reminding the UN Security Council that international humanitarian law bans direct attacks on civilians.
She said many of the daily attacks battering Ukrainian cities “are reportedly indiscriminate” and involve the use of “explosive weapons with a wide impact area.”
DiCarlo said the devastation in Mariupol and Kharkiv “raises grave fears about the fate of millions of residents of Kyiv and other cities facing intensifying attacks.”
About 35,000 civilians left Mariupol over the previous two days, Kirilenko said yesterday.
