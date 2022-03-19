US President Joe Biden yesterday urged Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to use his influence with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
Biden and Xi spoke by telephone after warnings from Washington that Beijing risks isolation if it offers Russia greater support.
The talks were the first between Biden and Xi since November last year, and their fourth interaction since Biden took office in January last year.
Photo: Bloomberg
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Biden would make clear to Xi that China would bear responsibility if it supported Russia’s “aggression” and Washington “will not hesitate to impose costs.”
Blinken said Washington was concerned that China was considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment for use in Ukraine, something Beijing has denied.
Washington is also concerned that China could help Russia circumvent economic sanctions imposed by Western nations.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its fourth week, has killed hundreds of civilians, reduced urban areas to rubble and sparked a humanitarian crisis as millions flee the country.
Ukraine has added a new front in a US-Chinese relationship already at its worst level in decades, further deflating Biden’s initial hopes of easing a wide range of disputes by using a personal connection with Xi that predates his term in office.
The US and China are the world’s two largest economies, and Washington has been anxious to avoid a new “cold war” between them, seeking instead to define the relationship as one of competitive coexistence.
However, China’s “no-limits” strategic partnership with Russia announced last month and its stance on Ukraine has called that into question.
China has refused to condemn Russia’s action in Ukraine or call it an invasion, and it has censored online content in China that it deems pro-Western or unfavorable to Russia.
Beijing, while saying it recognizes Ukraine’s sovereignty, has also said Russia has legitimate security concerns that should be addressed, and has urged a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
The Biden administration has threatened countermeasures if China helps Russia’s effort in Ukraine, but Washington and its allies have not yet decided precisely what steps they might take, a person involved in the conversations said.
Targeting Beijing with the sort of extensive economic sanctions imposed on Russia would have potentially dire consequences for the US and the world, given that China is the second-largest economy and largest exporter.
Analysts say China is unlikely to turn its back on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, but its diplomatic efforts to appear evenhanded are becoming harder to maintain and closeness with Moscow could cost Beijing goodwill in many world capitals.
However, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) scorned the idea of Beijing being discomfited and instead lashed out against Western counties, accusing them of stoking fears in countries like Russia.
NOT PART OF CHINA: The act, part of an omnibus spending bill, would require honest maps that stop perpetuating the ‘one China’ lie, US Representative Tom Tiffany said US President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a sweeping US$1.5 trillion spending bill, which includes a ban on the use of any maps by the US Department of State and its foreign operations that “inaccurately” depict Taiwan as part of China. The Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022, stipulates that “none of the funds made available by this Act should be used to create, procure, or display any map that inaccurately depicts the territory and social and economic system of Taiwan and the islands or island groups administered by Taiwan authorities.” The bipartisan Consolidated Appropriations
NO TIMETABLE: The CECC’s plan is to gradually reduce the quarantine period from 10 days to seven days, then five days, then three days, before a full reopening The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) might shorten the quarantine period for inbound travelers to seven days after observing the COVID-19 situation for about a month, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Chen, speaking at the Taipei Hotel Association’s annual banquet, said that while people in the tourism industry have suggested a “3-5-7” plan — reopening the border to business travelers this month, reopening to foreign tourists in May and allowing Taiwanese to travel abroad in July — the virus situation is uncontrollable, so the dates are difficult to set in advance. However, the minister said there is
China has already decided to provide Russia with economic and financial support during its war with Ukraine, and is contemplating sending military supplies such as armed drones, US officials said on Monday. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan laid out Washington’s case against Russia’s invasion in an “intense” seven-hour meeting in Rome with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), pointing out that Moscow had feigned interest in diplomacy while preparing for invasion, and also that the Russian military was clearly showing signs of frailty. The US delegation in Rome had not expected the Chinese diplomats to negotiate, seeing them
XI THREAT? Documents said China was considering taking over Taiwan this year, as the Chinese president needs a ‘little victory to get re-elected for a third term’ Taiwan must be prepared to defend itself, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday after documents reportedly showed that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) had considered invading the nation in the fall. In a post on Facebook dated Thursday last week, exiled Russian dissident Vladimir Osechkin, who founded the France-based human rights group Gulagu Net, referenced the documents, which are purportedly leaked Russian intelligence. “Xi Jinping was at least considering taking over Taiwan in the fall — he needs his own little victory to get re-elected for a third term — there the struggle within the elite is colossal,” Osechkin