The central bank yesterday raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to help curb inflation, which has gained momentum since Russia invaded Ukraine, with prices for crude oil and raw materials skyrocketing.
The time is ripe for rate hikes, as the service sector is on a stable course of recovery and global hot money has fled the local market amid mounting geopolitical tensions, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said.
The first rate hike in 10 years surprised the market, as most financial institutes forecast two mild increases of 0.125 percentage points from the second quarter.
Photo: CNA
The discount rate was increased from 1.125 percent to 1.375 percent, effective today.
“The rate hike is intended to tame inflationary pressures, although it would also increase mortgage burdens for home owners,” Yang told a news conference after a quarterly board meeting.
The rate hike would translate into an extra NT$19,075 (US$670.33) a year on average for home owners with a NT$7.63 million mortgage.
That is why the central bank refrained from introducing new property market credit controls, but there is room for tightening if that becomes necessary, he said.
The price for crude oil has soared from US$70 per barrel in January to more than US$100 per barrel this month, Yang said.
If the trend persists, it would weigh on Taiwan’s economy, he said, adding that rate hikes are the most effective measure to tackle supply-side inflation.
The central bank expects the consumer price index (CPI) to spike at 2.37 percent this year, up from the 1.59 percent it projected in December last year, while core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, would rise 1.93 percent, it said.
While it is too early to gauge the fallout from the war, it appears to have more bearing on inflation, especially for Europe, than on economic fronts, Yang said.
Taiwan imports more than 90 percent of its oil, but from suppliers other than Russia.
Against that backdrop, the central bank raised its forecast for GDP growth this year slightly to 4.05 percent from 4.03 percent.
The tweak would be more evident if there were no war, it said.
Taiwan’s rate hike came after the US Federal Reserve made the same move overnight and indicated six more adjustments this year.
Taiwan, which is small and open, does not need to follow a large and closed economy, Yang said.
A strong New Taiwan dollar in the past few years had a tightening effect on the external front, the governor said.
Heightening geopolitical tensions have prompted foreign players to cut holdings in local shares and allowed the NT dollar to soften, giving the central bank comfort to raise interest rates, he said.
Yang earlier voiced concern that rate hikes could attract hot money, which caused the local currency to go from NT$30 against the US dollar in early 2020 to NT$27.6 in January.
NOT PART OF CHINA: The act, part of an omnibus spending bill, would require honest maps that stop perpetuating the ‘one China’ lie, US Representative Tom Tiffany said US President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a sweeping US$1.5 trillion spending bill, which includes a ban on the use of any maps by the US Department of State and its foreign operations that “inaccurately” depict Taiwan as part of China. The Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022, stipulates that “none of the funds made available by this Act should be used to create, procure, or display any map that inaccurately depicts the territory and social and economic system of Taiwan and the islands or island groups administered by Taiwan authorities.” The bipartisan Consolidated Appropriations
NO TIMETABLE: The CECC’s plan is to gradually reduce the quarantine period from 10 days to seven days, then five days, then three days, before a full reopening The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) might shorten the quarantine period for inbound travelers to seven days after observing the COVID-19 situation for about a month, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Chen, speaking at the Taipei Hotel Association’s annual banquet, said that while people in the tourism industry have suggested a “3-5-7” plan — reopening the border to business travelers this month, reopening to foreign tourists in May and allowing Taiwanese to travel abroad in July — the virus situation is uncontrollable, so the dates are difficult to set in advance. However, the minister said there is
China has already decided to provide Russia with economic and financial support during its war with Ukraine, and is contemplating sending military supplies such as armed drones, US officials said on Monday. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan laid out Washington’s case against Russia’s invasion in an “intense” seven-hour meeting in Rome with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), pointing out that Moscow had feigned interest in diplomacy while preparing for invasion, and also that the Russian military was clearly showing signs of frailty. The US delegation in Rome had not expected the Chinese diplomats to negotiate, seeing them
XI THREAT? Documents said China was considering taking over Taiwan this year, as the Chinese president needs a ‘little victory to get re-elected for a third term’ Taiwan must be prepared to defend itself, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday after documents reportedly showed that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) had considered invading the nation in the fall. In a post on Facebook dated Thursday last week, exiled Russian dissident Vladimir Osechkin, who founded the France-based human rights group Gulagu Net, referenced the documents, which are purportedly leaked Russian intelligence. “Xi Jinping was at least considering taking over Taiwan in the fall — he needs his own little victory to get re-elected for a third term — there the struggle within the elite is colossal,” Osechkin