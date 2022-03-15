Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Sunday called for US assistance to help Taiwanese prepare to defend themselves, as he criticized what he called a “slow” US response to Russian threats against Ukraine.
Speaking in his first interview since returning from Taiwan, Pompeo shared his assessment of US foreign policy with Maria Bartiromo of Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures.
Pompeo sad that Washington has been “behind” in helping Ukraine prepare to counter the Russian threat since the summer last year.
Photo: Reuters / Presidential Office
“We should have been helping the Ukrainians build forces and capability, and we were too late, too slow, too small at every turn,” he said.
As fears grow that Taiwan could be the next target of expansionist aggression, Pompeo called for the same mistake not to be repeated in Asia.
“We ought to be doing the things that we failed to do last summer for the Ukrainian people, we ought to be doing for Taiwan,” he said, touting the arms sales he oversaw as secretary of state under former US president Donald Trump.
Taiwanese “are prepared to do the hard work themselves,” but need support from the US, Japan and South Korea, he added.
At the same time, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is watching Washington’s response to global issues, including the invasion of Ukraine and the botched evacuation of Afghanistan in August last year, Pompeo said.
“He is watching the United States get rolled by [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping is watching the things that America is prepared to do to help our friends and allies around the world,” he said.
Asked whether he thought an attack on Taiwan was imminent, Pompeo said that Xi has made clear his intention to “unify” with Taiwan, but it is hard to know how and when it might happen.
“I only know this: It is not predetermined whether he will be successful at that,” he said. “He will be successful if we’re scared, if we think that taking action to support the Taiwanese people is provocative to Xi Jinping.”
“If we don’t help the Taiwanese people prepare to defend themselves, this will only embolden Xi Jinping,” he added.
NOT PART OF CHINA: The act, part of an omnibus spending bill, would require honest maps that stop perpetuating the ‘one China’ lie, US Representative Tom Tiffany said US President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a sweeping US$1.5 trillion spending bill, which includes a ban on the use of any maps by the US Department of State and its foreign operations that “inaccurately” depict Taiwan as part of China. The Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022, stipulates that “none of the funds made available by this Act should be used to create, procure, or display any map that inaccurately depicts the territory and social and economic system of Taiwan and the islands or island groups administered by Taiwan authorities.” The bipartisan Consolidated Appropriations
RISING THREATS: China is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to heighten its political and economic pressure on Taiwan, the National Security Bureau said War in the Taiwan Strait would only result in a “miserable victory” because of the high cost to the winner, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told the legislature yesterday, while vowing that Taiwan would do everything in its power to avoid military conflict. There are similarities between the situation in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, and that of Taiwan, but there are also significant differences, he said. “We have a geographic advantage, as the Taiwan Strait is a maritime barrier that is risky to cross,” he told the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. “No one wants war. It
MOSCOW’S BLACKLIST: Taiwan’s exports to Russia last year totaled US$1.32 billion and accounted for 0.76% of outbound sales, government data showed Russia’s decision to put Taiwan on a list of foreign countries deemed “unfriendly” to Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine would for now have little effect on bilateral relations, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday. Taiwan’s representative office in Moscow is operating normally and is carrying out its mission, including assisting Taiwanese evacuated from Ukraine, without Russian interference, Wu said. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would closely monitor the situation so that it is prepared to respond accordingly if Russia takes any action against Taiwan, he added. Wu’s comments were made after the Russian government on Monday released a
LOW INFECTION NUMBERS: Taiwan and the Philippines have recognized each other’s vaccination certificates, while Singapore is to ease its rules for self-swab rapid tests Starting on Tuesday, travelers arriving in Singapore from Taiwan and other places with low COVID-19 infection rates would only need to take an unsupervised self-swab antigen rapid test (ART) within 24 hours of arrival, Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong (顏金勇) said on Friday. The new policy is to replace the current protocol that requires arrivals from category I countries and regions, who are not required to undergo quarantine, to take a supervised self-swab rapid test at one of the testing centers in the city-state within 24 hours of arrival. Taiwan and China, including Macau, are among category I