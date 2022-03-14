Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq

AP, BAGHDAD





Iran has claimed responsibility for a missile barrage that early yesterday struck near a sprawling US consulate complex in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, saying it was retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard Corps.

No injuries were reported in the attack, which marked a significant escalation between the US and Iran. Hostility between the longtime foes has often played out in Iraq, whose government is allied with both countries.

The Revolutionary Guard said on its Web site that it launched the attack against an Israeli “strategic center of conspiracy” in Erbil.

A damaged building is pictured following a missile attack in Erbil, Iraq, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

It did not elaborate, but in a statement said that Israel had been on the offensive, citing the strike that killed Revolutionary Guard members.

Earlier, a US defense official and Iraqi security officials said the strike was launched from Iran.

One Iraqi official in Baghdad initially said several missiles had hit the US consulate in Erbil and that it was the target of the attack.

Later, Lawk Ghafari, the head of Kurdistan’s foreign media office, said that none of the missiles had struck the US facility, but that areas around the compound had been hit.

A statement issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government Ministry of the Interior said the missiles were launched from outside Iraq, from the east, without naming Iran.

The US defense official said it was still uncertain exactly how many missiles were fired and exactly where they landed.

A second US official said there was no damage at any US government facility and that there was no indication the target was the consulate building, which is new and unoccupied.

Neither the Iraqi nor US officials were authorized to discuss the event with the media and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Satellite broadcast channel Kurdistan24, located near the US consulate, went on air from its studio shortly after the attack, showing shattered glass and debris on its studio floor.

The attack came several days after Iran said it would retaliate for the Israeli strike near Damascus.

Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency quoted Iraqi media acknowledging the attacks in Erbil, without saying where they originated.

An Iraqi official said the projectiles were Iranian-made Fateh-110 surface-to-surface missiles.

The US condemned what it called an “outrageous attack against Iraqi sovereignty and display of violence,” another US official said in a statement.

US forces stationed at Erbil’s airport compound have come under fire from rocket and drone attacks in the past, with US officials blaming Iran-backed groups.

The top US commander for the Middle East has repeatedly warned about the increasing threats of attacks from Iran and Iranian-backed militias on troops and allies in Iraq and Syria.