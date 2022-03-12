Koo Kwang-ming gives US$1m to aid Ukrainian refugees

Taiwanese independence advocate and senior presidential adviser Koo Kwang-ming (辜寬敏) yesterday expressed his sympathy for Ukraine after local media reports revealed that he had donated US$1 million to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs humanitarian aid account to help Ukrainian refugees.

As of yesterday, the account had collected more than NT$563 million (US$19.82 million) in donations since it was established on Wednesday last week to raise money to help Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their country because of the Russian invasion.

Asked about the donation, Koo said that Russia has no legitimate cause for invading Ukraine and that he was moved by the plight of Ukrainian refugees, a group that included children.

Taiwan New Constitution Foundation founder Koo Kwang-ming gestures in an interview in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lee Hsin-fang, Taipei Times

“I do what I can. The point is not how much money is donated, but the willingness” to give, said Koo, founder of the Taiwan New Constitution Foundation.

Asked about the risk of war with China, Koo said that Taiwan is protected by the Taiwan Strait and that the daunting military difficulties could be enough to deter Beijing.

Koo added that while he believed the US would fight to protect Taiwan, he cautioned that the country must not be complacent in the assumption that other countries would help defend it.

A partial conscription force is not enough to provide the military with the personnel it needs for the nation’s defense, he said, adding that it should be replaced with drafting all military-aged men as before.

“We must show our determination and will to defend our country, as it is up to us to save our own country,” he said.

In related news, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday that Ukrainian nationals can apply for a special visa to travel to Taiwan if they have relatives in the country who are either Taiwan nationals or alien residency holding Ukrainian nationals.

Considering the situation facing Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, the ministry said that as of yesterday, other than those Ukrainians who are already eligible to apply for a visa to Taiwan for studying, business, or other purposes, Ukrainian nationals can now also do so if they have relatives in Taiwan.

The relatives, the ministry pointed out, have to be Taiwan nationals, or Ukrainian nationals who hold an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) in Taiwan.

The eligible individuals under the newly announced special visa scheme must be Ukrainian passport holders and be able to present documents proving they have relatives in Taiwan, it said.

The application for the visitation visa, which usually allows a stay of 30 days to six months, can be made at Taiwan’s embassies or representative offices aboard, or online through the Bureau of Consular Affairs’ website, it added.

Additional reporting by CNA