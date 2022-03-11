EU urges cooperation to combat disinformation

Staff writer, with CNA





The European Parliament on Wednesday approved a report outlining the threat of foreign disinformation to democracy, while calling for closer cooperation with Taiwan on combating the threat.

The report — issued by the parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference in All Democratic Processes in the EU, including Disinformation — highlighted the widespread lack of awareness in EU member states about the threat of disinformation from countries such as Russia and China.

It recommended a range of possible countermeasures, such as using public funding for fact-checkers, revoking the licenses of organizations distributing propaganda for foreign states and banning foreign funding for political parties in the EU.

Members of the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democrativ Processes(INGE) visit Taiwan last year. File photo: Liberty Times

The report encouraged universities in the EU to reconsider their cooperation with China’s Confucius Institutes, which it characterized as “Chinese lobby platforms.”

The report specifically cited the “advanced skills and strategies” developed by Taiwan, which stands “at the forefront” of the fight against information manipulation, mainly from China.

“The success of the Taiwanese system is founded on cooperation of all branches of government, also with independent NGOs [non-governmental organizations] specialized in fact-checking and media literacy, and with social media platforms ... as well as on the promotion of media literacy for all generations,” it said.

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the report, saying in a statement yesterday that members of the special committee made an official visit to Taiwan in November last year.

Taiwan would continue to work with the EU and other democratic partners to combat disinformation, it said, citing how disinformation has been used amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The European Parliament approved the report with 552 votes in favor, 81 against and 60 abstentions.