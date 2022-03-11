The European Parliament on Wednesday approved a report outlining the threat of foreign disinformation to democracy, while calling for closer cooperation with Taiwan on combating the threat.
The report — issued by the parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference in All Democratic Processes in the EU, including Disinformation — highlighted the widespread lack of awareness in EU member states about the threat of disinformation from countries such as Russia and China.
It recommended a range of possible countermeasures, such as using public funding for fact-checkers, revoking the licenses of organizations distributing propaganda for foreign states and banning foreign funding for political parties in the EU.
File photo: Liberty Times
The report encouraged universities in the EU to reconsider their cooperation with China’s Confucius Institutes, which it characterized as “Chinese lobby platforms.”
The report specifically cited the “advanced skills and strategies” developed by Taiwan, which stands “at the forefront” of the fight against information manipulation, mainly from China.
“The success of the Taiwanese system is founded on cooperation of all branches of government, also with independent NGOs [non-governmental organizations] specialized in fact-checking and media literacy, and with social media platforms ... as well as on the promotion of media literacy for all generations,” it said.
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the report, saying in a statement yesterday that members of the special committee made an official visit to Taiwan in November last year.
Taiwan would continue to work with the EU and other democratic partners to combat disinformation, it said, citing how disinformation has been used amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The European Parliament approved the report with 552 votes in favor, 81 against and 60 abstentions.
‘WE ARE CERTAIN’: Taiwan is much easier to defend than invade and the nation can destroy nearly all of the landing troops in the event of an attack, an arms expert said China’s military budget for this year is to be 1.45 trillion yuan (US$229.5 billion), or 17 times Taiwan’s defense spending for the year. The Chinese Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Saturday that the defense budget would increase 7.1 percent from last year. The figure indicates a faster expansion than before and widens the defense spending gap between Taiwan and China. Speaking to the Chinese National People’s Congress in Beijing, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said China is to implement “Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) thought as it pertains to the strengthening of the military and realize the centennial goals for
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) joined a large-scale job fair at National Taiwan University on Saturday, as it aims to hire more than 8,000 workers this year amid aggressive capacity expansion in the local industry and stiff competition for skilled workers. The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it offers competitive salaries, adding that new recruits with a master’s degree in engineering could expect to earn up to NT$2 million (US$71,136) per year. The chipmaker said it seeks talent from a range of disciplines, including electronics, electrical engineering, optoelectronics, physics, materials, chemistry, information engineering, information management, industrial management, financial management and human
Defending Taiwan is something Taiwanese must do on their own, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠) said, adding that those who doubt the US’ commitment to Taiwan aim to “dampen morale” and “create panic within Taiwan.” Tsao made the remarks in two articles shared by Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), who posted them on Facebook on Saturday. Tsao said that he was asked whether he believed statements by some Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members that the US would not send troops to help Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Even asking such a question
MOSCOW’S BLACKLIST: Taiwan’s exports to Russia last year totaled US$1.32 billion and accounted for 0.76% of outbound sales, government data showed Russia’s decision to put Taiwan on a list of foreign countries deemed “unfriendly” to Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine would for now have little effect on bilateral relations, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday. Taiwan’s representative office in Moscow is operating normally and is carrying out its mission, including assisting Taiwanese evacuated from Ukraine, without Russian interference, Wu said. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would closely monitor the situation so that it is prepared to respond accordingly if Russia takes any action against Taiwan, he added. Wu’s comments were made after the Russian government on Monday released a