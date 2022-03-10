Exit polls released after South Korea’s hard-fought presidential election yesterday indicated that the two main candidates — an outspoken liberal governing party candidate and a conservative former top prosecutor — were in a dead heat.
The election has boiled down to a two-way showdown between liberal Lee Jae-myung, the former governor of Gyeonggi Province, and his main conservative challenger, Yoon Suk-yeol. The two spent months slamming, mocking and demonizing each other in one of the most bitter political campaigns in recent memory, aggravating the nation’s already severe domestic divisions.
A joint exit poll by KBS, MBC and SBS television stations predicted that Yoon, from the opposition People Power Party, would win 48.4 percent of the vote, beating Lee of the Democratic Party, who would take 47.8 percent.
Photo: EPA-EFE
However, another exit poll by JTBC television network said Lee was projected to defeat Yoon by 0.7 percent of the vote.
Election officials earlier said that vote counting might take longer than usual because of the extended voting time for COVID-19 patients and that the winner might not be clear until early today.
About 44 million South Koreans aged 18 or older were eligible to vote, out of the country’s 52 million people. About 16 million cast ballots during early voting last week.
The winner of yesterday’s vote is to take office in May and serve a single five-year term as leader of the world’s 10th-largest economy.
Lee and Yoon recently agreed that if they won, they would not conduct politically motivated investigations against the other, but many believe the losing candidate could still face criminal probes over some of the scandals they have been implicated in.
Critics say neither candidate has presented a clear strategy on how they would ease the threat from North Korea and its nuclear weapons.
They also say voters are skeptical about how they would handle international relations amid the US-China rivalry, and address widening economic inequality and runaway housing prices.
