Nuclear reactor restarts could be ‘best option’ for shortages: Japan lawmaker

Reuters, TOKYO





Speeding up the restart of nuclear reactors halted after the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster might be Japan’s “best option” for riding out any oil and gas shortages that result from sanctions imposed on Russia, a senior ruling party lawmaker said yesterday.

Japan has repeatedly said that, in the event of a possible US-led embargo on Russian oil, it would work with G7 nations to respond appropriately. There has so far been no impact on its energy supply from the situation.

Such an embargo would have a large impact on Russia, but it would hit Japan hard as well, said Itsunori Onodera, a former Japanese minister of defense and senior lawmaker in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

An International Atomic Energy Agency team conducts a field inspection during a safety review of treated water at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Japan, on Feb. 15. Photo: Tokyo Electric Power Co via Reuters

“It’s a question of whether we could endure this,” he said in an interview.

Other producers of natural gas and oil would have to step up to cover what Russia supplies to make this a viable option, he added.

Japan relies on Russia for 5 percent of its oil and about 8 percent of its liquefied natural gas (LNG). Russia is Japan’s fifth-biggest supplier of crude oil and LNG.

An even better option would be hastening the restart of Japanese nuclear reactors, he added.

Many Japanese reactors are still going through a relicensing process under safety standards imposed after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

“If we could have the nuclear reactors working, if we could speed that up, if you could obtain the understanding of the people after having verified safety — speeding up inspections and then speeding up the restarts, that’s definitely a choice,” Onodera said.

Asked whether this would be the best option in the event that Japan faced fossil-fuel shortages, he said: “Yes.”

Japan has six operating nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 6,190 megawatts, down from 54 before the Fukushima incident.

Fears of an energy war between Russia and the West yesterday grew after the US pushed its allies to ban Russian oil imports as punishment for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia said that it could stop the flow of gas through pipelines from Russia to Germany in response to Berlin’s decision last month to halt the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Russia supplies 40 percent of Europe’s gas.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory, but to destroy its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as “dangerous nationalists.”