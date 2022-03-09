Speeding up the restart of nuclear reactors halted after the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster might be Japan’s “best option” for riding out any oil and gas shortages that result from sanctions imposed on Russia, a senior ruling party lawmaker said yesterday.
Japan has repeatedly said that, in the event of a possible US-led embargo on Russian oil, it would work with G7 nations to respond appropriately. There has so far been no impact on its energy supply from the situation.
Such an embargo would have a large impact on Russia, but it would hit Japan hard as well, said Itsunori Onodera, a former Japanese minister of defense and senior lawmaker in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
Photo: Tokyo Electric Power Co via Reuters
“It’s a question of whether we could endure this,” he said in an interview.
Other producers of natural gas and oil would have to step up to cover what Russia supplies to make this a viable option, he added.
Japan relies on Russia for 5 percent of its oil and about 8 percent of its liquefied natural gas (LNG). Russia is Japan’s fifth-biggest supplier of crude oil and LNG.
An even better option would be hastening the restart of Japanese nuclear reactors, he added.
Many Japanese reactors are still going through a relicensing process under safety standards imposed after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
“If we could have the nuclear reactors working, if we could speed that up, if you could obtain the understanding of the people after having verified safety — speeding up inspections and then speeding up the restarts, that’s definitely a choice,” Onodera said.
Asked whether this would be the best option in the event that Japan faced fossil-fuel shortages, he said: “Yes.”
Japan has six operating nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 6,190 megawatts, down from 54 before the Fukushima incident.
Fears of an energy war between Russia and the West yesterday grew after the US pushed its allies to ban Russian oil imports as punishment for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia said that it could stop the flow of gas through pipelines from Russia to Germany in response to Berlin’s decision last month to halt the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Russia supplies 40 percent of Europe’s gas.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory, but to destroy its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as “dangerous nationalists.”
‘WE ARE CERTAIN’: Taiwan is much easier to defend than invade and the nation can destroy nearly all of the landing troops in the event of an attack, an arms expert said China’s military budget for this year is to be 1.45 trillion yuan (US$229.5 billion), or 17 times Taiwan’s defense spending for the year. The Chinese Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Saturday that the defense budget would increase 7.1 percent from last year. The figure indicates a faster expansion than before and widens the defense spending gap between Taiwan and China. Speaking to the Chinese National People’s Congress in Beijing, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said China is to implement “Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) thought as it pertains to the strengthening of the military and realize the centennial goals for
PRESIDENT’S COMMENTS: Tsai Ing-wen said that ignoring aggression worsens the threat and ‘now is the time for all democracies around the world to come together’ Taiwan would join the collective effort of democracies worldwide to deter any military aggression that threatens the democratic way of life, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday told a delegation sent by US President Joe Biden. The delegation, led by former US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mike Mullen, also included Meghan O’Sullivan, a former deputy national security adviser, former US undersecretary of defense Michele Flournoy, and Michael Green and Evan Medeiros, former US National Security Council senior directors for Asian affairs. The delegation met with Tsai at the Presidential Office in Taipei after arriving on Tuesday. The group arrived after Taiwan joined multiple
Defending Taiwan is something Taiwanese must do on their own, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠) said, adding that those who doubt the US’ commitment to Taiwan aim to “dampen morale” and “create panic within Taiwan.” Tsao made the remarks in two articles shared by Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), who posted them on Facebook on Saturday. Tsao said that he was asked whether he believed statements by some Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members that the US would not send troops to help Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Even asking such a question
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) joined a large-scale job fair at National Taiwan University on Saturday, as it aims to hire more than 8,000 workers this year amid aggressive capacity expansion in the local industry and stiff competition for skilled workers. The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it offers competitive salaries, adding that new recruits with a master’s degree in engineering could expect to earn up to NT$2 million (US$71,136) per year. The chipmaker said it seeks talent from a range of disciplines, including electronics, electrical engineering, optoelectronics, physics, materials, chemistry, information engineering, information management, industrial management, financial management and human