The leader of South Korea’s ruling party was yesterday hospitalized after being attacked while campaigning for this week’s presidential election, a race overshadowed by controversy and in which early voting has been marred by irregularities.
Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil was attacked in Seoul by a man wearing a traditional robe who approached him from behind and struck him on the head with a small hammer, a video uploaded to YouTube by a Democrat campaigner showed.
Party officials said that Song was in a stable condition and a suspect was in police custody.
Photo: EPA-EFE
In a contest characterized by scandals, smear tactics and gaffes, the Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative main opposition People Power Party are running neck and neck.
The two men yesterday condemned the attack on Song.
“Violence harms democracy, it can never be accepted,” Lee told a rally in southeastern Busan.
Yoon issued a statement saying that any violence interfering in the election could not be justified.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in called the attack a “terror against democracy,” his spokeswoman said.
The attack came after early balloting that ended on Saturday was blighted by long waits for those infected with COVID-19, while some voters received used ballots.
The two days of voting drew a record of nearly 37 percent of the electorate, but also tarnished the nation’s 35-year democratic history of tight and relatively transparent management of elections.
