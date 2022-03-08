Moscow says Ukrainians can ‘evacuate’ to Russia

KYIV and LVIV, Ukraine





Russia yesterday announced new “humanitarian corridors” to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment — to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, a move immediately denounced by Kyiv as an “immoral” stunt.

The announcement came after two days of failed ceasefires to let civilians flee the besieged city of Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of people are trapped without food and water, under relentless bombardment and unable to evacuate their wounded.

The new “corridors” would be opened at 10am Moscow time from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the eastern cities of Kharkiv and Sumy, as well as Mariupol, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

A man helps a wounded elderly woman into a basement for shelter after Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

According to maps published by the RIA news agency, the corridor from Kyiv would lead to Belarus, while civilians from Kharkiv would be permitted to go only to Russia.

Russia would also mount an airlift to take Ukrainians from Kyiv to Russia, the ministry said.

“Attempts by the Ukrainian side to deceive Russia and the whole civilized world ... are useless this time,” the ministry said.

A spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the move “completely immoral,” and said Russia was trying to “use people’s suffering to create a television picture.”

“They are citizens of Ukraine, they should have the right to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine,” the spokesperson said.

“This is one of the problems that is causing the humanitarian corridors to break down. They seem to agree to them, but they themselves want to supply humanitarian aid for a picture on TV, and want the corridors to lead in their direction,” the spokesperson added.

Russia’s invasion, which has been condemned around the world, has resulted in more than 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing abroad, and triggered sweeping sanctions that have isolated Russia to a degree never before experienced by such a large economy.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, calling the campaign it launched on Feb. 24 a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and remove leaders it calls “neo-Nazis.”

Ukraine and its Western allies call this a transparent pretext for an invasion to conquer a nation of 44 million people.

Oil prices soared to their highest levels since 2008 in Asian trade after US President Joe Biden’s administration said it was exploring banning imports of Russian oil.

Russia provides 7 percent of global supply and although the US is not a major consumer of Russian crude, such a ban would ripple through world markets.

Europe relies on Russia for crude oil and natural gas, but has become more open to the idea of banning Russian products, a source familiar with the discussions said.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that Russian forces were “beginning to accumulate resources for the storming of Kyiv,” a city of more than 3 million, after days of slow progress in their main advance south from Belarus.

International attention has focused on Irpin, a Kyiv suburb where residents have been scrambling across a river to flee Russian bombardment.

In a speech to the nation late on Sunday, Zelenskiy described one family cut down there as they tried to escape.

Russians responsible for such atrocities would never be forgiven, he said: “For you there will be no peaceful place on this Earth, except for the grave.”

The UN called for safe passage to reach people cut off from lifesaving aid across Ukraine. In a humanitarian update it described one psychiatric hospital 60km from Kyiv, running out of water and medicine with 670 people trapped inside, including bedridden patients with severe needs.