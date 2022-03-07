A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city under siege for a week has failed due to continued Russian shelling, a Ukrainian official said yesterday.
Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon during a 10am to 9pm local ceasefire, Ukrainian military authorities said earlier yesterday.
Ukrainian Ministery of the Interior adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors were halted because of an ongoing assault.
Photo: Reuters
“There can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom,” he said on Telegram.
A similar ceasefire planned there and in the nearby city of Volnovakha collapsed on Saturday, trapping women, children and elderly under more shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian forces.
The second attempt had come after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and a Russian-speaking member of his Cabinet traveled to Moscow and spoke with Ukraine’s president in hopes of brokering a broader deal to stop the fighting.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement, his office said.
In a statement after a one-hour telephone call, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan told Putin that Turkey was ready to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.
The Kremlin said Putin told Erdogan that Russia would only halt its military operation if Ukraine stopped fighting and if Moscow’s demands were met, adding that the operation was going to plan.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spent the weekend visiting NATO member nations in eastern Europe that have seen 1.5 million refugees stream across their borders since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees called the exodus “the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated a request for foreign protectors to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
Putin on Saturday said that Moscow would consider a third-party declaration to close Ukrainian airspace to be a hostile act, and the West so far has rebuffed Zelenskiy’s pleas, fearing a confrontation with Russia.
“The world is strong enough to close our skies,” Zelenskiy said in a video address yesterday.
As Russian forces surrounded several Ukrainian cities and maintained a convoy outside the capital, Kyiv, Zelenskiy appeared on television Saturday night wearing what has become a habitual military green T-shirt and rallied his people to remain defiant.
“Ukrainians in all of our cities that the enemy has entered — go on the offensive,” Zelenskiy said. “You should take to the streets. You should fight. It is necessary to go out and drive this evil out of our cities, from our land.”
After the ceasefire in Mariupol failed to hold, Russian forces intensified their shelling of the city and dropped massive bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.
In Mariupol, bereft mothers mourned slain children, wounded soldiers were fitted with tourniquets and doctors worked by the light of their cellphones as bleakness and desperation pervaded.
“The city is in a very, very difficult state of siege,” Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko told Ukrainian TV. “Relentless shelling of residential blocks is ongoing, airplanes have been dropping bombs on residential areas. The Russian occupants are using heavy artillery, including Grad multiple rocket launchers.”
ROCK-SOLID COMMITMENT: A senior official in the Biden administration said that the two-day visit is intended to ‘demonstrate our continued robust support for Taiwan’ A delegation led by former chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen arrived in Taipei yesterday afternoon for discussions with top-level officials on regional peace and security, among other topics. The delegation, which includes four other former US defense and security officials and their staffers, departed for Taiwan on a US government aircraft on Monday and arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) at 4:13pm yesterday. On arrival, they were greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) at a news conference in Taipei earlier yesterday said that the government warmly
PRESIDENT’S COMMENTS: Tsai Ing-wen said that ignoring aggression worsens the threat and ‘now is the time for all democracies around the world to come together’ Taiwan would join the collective effort of democracies worldwide to deter any military aggression that threatens the democratic way of life, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday told a delegation sent by US President Joe Biden. The delegation, led by former US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mike Mullen, also included Meghan O’Sullivan, a former deputy national security adviser, former US undersecretary of defense Michele Flournoy, and Michael Green and Evan Medeiros, former US National Security Council senior directors for Asian affairs. The delegation met with Tsai at the Presidential Office in Taipei after arriving on Tuesday. The group arrived after Taiwan joined multiple
EYE ON EUROPE: The Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that ‘those who desire to destroy freedom’ would see the world’s silence as ‘their opportunity,’ Pompeo said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday awarded a special honor to visiting former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in recognition of his contributions to promoting closer ties between Washington and Taipei during his tenure. Tsai conferred Pompeo, who was the US’ top diplomat under former president Donald Trump, with the Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon, and called him a close friend of Taiwan, while expressing her deep gratitude on behalf of Taiwanese. Tsai praised Pompeo’s groundbreaking measures in lifting US Department of State restrictions on how US officials interact with their Taiwanese counterparts in the absence of official ties,
US President Joe Biden is to send a delegation of former senior defense and security officials to Taiwan on Monday, a senior official of his administration said, a sign of support for Taiwan after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The visit, led by one-time chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen, comes at a time when Taiwan has stepped up its alert level, wary of China taking advantage of a distracted West to move against it. Beijing claims the democratically governed nation as its own and has vowed to bring it under Chinese control, by force if necessary. Mullen, a retired navy