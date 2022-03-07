Second attempt to evacuate Ukrainian civilians fails

‘DRIVE THIS EVIL OUT’: The president of Ukraine called on citizens in occupied cities to fight the Russians as Putin rejected a plea by the Turkish leader for a general ceasefire

AP and Reuters, LVIV, Ukraine, and ANKARA





A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city under siege for a week has failed due to continued Russian shelling, a Ukrainian official said yesterday.

Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon during a 10am to 9pm local ceasefire, Ukrainian military authorities said earlier yesterday.

Ukrainian Ministery of the Interior adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors were halted because of an ongoing assault.

A man holding a child leaves the town of Irpin near Kyiv after Russian forces bombarded the only escape route used by local residents. Photo: Reuters

“There can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom,” he said on Telegram.

A similar ceasefire planned there and in the nearby city of Volnovakha collapsed on Saturday, trapping women, children and elderly under more shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian forces.

The second attempt had come after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and a Russian-speaking member of his Cabinet traveled to Moscow and spoke with Ukraine’s president in hopes of brokering a broader deal to stop the fighting.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement, his office said.

In a statement after a one-hour telephone call, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan told Putin that Turkey was ready to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The Kremlin said Putin told Erdogan that Russia would only halt its military operation if Ukraine stopped fighting and if Moscow’s demands were met, adding that the operation was going to plan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spent the weekend visiting NATO member nations in eastern Europe that have seen 1.5 million refugees stream across their borders since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees called the exodus “the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated a request for foreign protectors to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Putin on Saturday said that Moscow would consider a third-party declaration to close Ukrainian airspace to be a hostile act, and the West so far has rebuffed Zelenskiy’s pleas, fearing a confrontation with Russia.

“The world is strong enough to close our skies,” Zelenskiy said in a video address yesterday.

As Russian forces surrounded several Ukrainian cities and maintained a convoy outside the capital, Kyiv, Zelenskiy appeared on television Saturday night wearing what has become a habitual military green T-shirt and rallied his people to remain defiant.

“Ukrainians in all of our cities that the enemy has entered — go on the offensive,” Zelenskiy said. “You should take to the streets. You should fight. It is necessary to go out and drive this evil out of our cities, from our land.”

After the ceasefire in Mariupol failed to hold, Russian forces intensified their shelling of the city and dropped massive bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.

In Mariupol, bereft mothers mourned slain children, wounded soldiers were fitted with tourniquets and doctors worked by the light of their cellphones as bleakness and desperation pervaded.

“The city is in a very, very difficult state of siege,” Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko told Ukrainian TV. “Relentless shelling of residential blocks is ongoing, airplanes have been dropping bombs on residential areas. The Russian occupants are using heavy artillery, including Grad multiple rocket launchers.”