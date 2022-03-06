A shipment of medical supplies donated to Ukraine by Taiwan as part of its humanitarian aid to the eastern European country being attacked by Russia has arrived in Poland, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
Twenty-seven tonnes of medication and medical devices were handed over on Friday to Poland’s Governmental Agency for Strategic Reserves in Warsaw, which would assist in transferring the supplies to Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.
The handover ceremony was witnessed by Representative to Poland Bob Chen (陳龍錦) and several officials from the strategic reserves agency.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The relief supplies, which left Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Monday, are being donated for a humanitarian cause, in keeping with the spirit that “Taiwan can help,” the ministry said.
Meanwhile, a special bank account created by the government to accept public donations had received NT$214.19 million (US$7.62 million) as of yesterday afternoon.
The account was established on Wednesday under the name Relieve Disaster Foundation.
Photo courtesy of a Taiwanese resident in Italy via CNA
Donations are to be used to secure medical goods, daily necessities and shelter for Ukrainian refugees, the foundation said.
The account would not accept donations after April 1, and its funds would be handled and processed by the ministry, which would grant open credit access to organizations, it said.
