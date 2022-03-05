President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday offered an apology for nationwide power outages on Thursday, saying that she has instructed Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) to step up its efforts to improve the nation’s power grid and infrastructure.
Widespread power outages affected more than 5.49 million households and businesses.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday evening said that an initial investigation by Taipower showed that human error at the Hsinta Power Plant (興達電廠) in Kaohsiung caused the blackouts.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
The power outages should not have happened, Tsai said yesterday during an inspection of the Hsinta Power Plant, adding that Taipower should conduct a thorough review.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday also apologized on behalf of the government at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators called for the resignation of Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) before they would let Su take the podium to report on the outages.
Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times
After negotiations, the KMT agreed to let the premier make his report, in exchange for Su preparing and issuing a special report on the matter to the legislature before the end of this month.
Su said he has demanded that the ministry tender a report within three days and that he would hold all those culpable to account.
The Hsinta Power Plant had an operating reserve of 24 percent, indicating that the power outages were not due to insufficient power, but rather human error, he said.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Chang Chi-lu (張其祿) yesterday said that the power outages highlighted the severe instability of the nation’s power grid.
Taipower’s statement, for the eighth consecutive time, that it would not raise electricity prices means that the company is operating at a loss due to a spike in crude oil and natural gas prices as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chang said.
Without turning a profit, Taipower is unable to muster sufficient resources to solve the core issues causing instability of the power grid, providing yet another obstacle for the government’s energy transition policy, which relies on replacing coal with natural gas, he said.
TPP Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) said that Wang’s statement that the government has sufficient natural gas in reserve and has halted all purchases of natural gas from Russia does not address whether purchases of coal from Russia have also been frozen.
Wang must clarify this issue and state the government’s long-term plans for coal and gas purchases, given the changing situation due to the conflict in Ukraine, Kao said.
KMT spokeswoman Liu Tsai-wei (柳采威) said that all Democratic Progressive Party officials should donate one day’s salary to compensate the public for losses caused by the power outages.
The KMT on Thursday called for Wang to live up to her promise to give the public chicken cutlets if there was a power shortage.
That referred to a remark Wang made in December last year in response to Hon Hai Precision Industry (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) saying that “Taiwan would suffer a shortage of power next year.”
Wang said she was willing to “paying for chicken cutlets for the public” should Gou’s prediction come true.
Additional reporting by Shih Hsiao-kuang
