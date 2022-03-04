About 500,000 people in Sydney and its surrounding areas had by yesterday been told to evacuate or prepare to flee floodwaters as torrential rain lashed an extraordinarily long stretch of the Australian east coast.
Rivers were rising in Australia’s most populous city, home to 5 million people, with New South Wales Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke warning of “treacherous weather conditions” over the next 24 hours.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology warned of life-threatening flash flooding and damaging winds with peak gusts in excess of 90kph.
Photo: AFP
Major flooding was expected along several rivers in and around Sydney. Dozens of suburbs were on high alert.
The state emergency service issued evacuation orders to 200,000 residents and evacuation warnings had been sent to another 300,000.
New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet urged residents to take the orders seriously.
Photo: AFP / Australian Defence Force
“We do believe that things will get worse before they get better,” Perrottet said.
Minor flood warnings were also issued for coastal communities as far as 200km south of Sydney.
Floodwaters were also rising in Brisbane, Australia’s third-most populous city 730km north of Sydney, as severe thunder storms struck.
Hailstones 5cm to 6cm wide early yesterday pounded the town of Inglewood, 270km southwest of Brisbane, the bureau said.
Extraordinarily heavy rain brought flash floods to the Queensland state coast 500km north of its capital, Brisbane, last week and a south-moving, low-pressure system had since brought the rain south of Sydney.
The flooding has claimed 14 lives in Queensland and neighboring New South Wales since Tuesday last week.
