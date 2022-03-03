Biden seeks ‘reset’ on his presidency in Union address

AP, WASHINGTON





Midway through his State of the Union address on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden pleaded with the country to finally, after nearly 1 million deaths, stop viewing the COVID-19 pandemic as a political fault line.

“Let’s use this moment to reset,” Biden said.

It was a phrase that applied to much more than the pandemic.

US President Joe Biden, center, speaks at the US Capitol in Washington on Tuesday as US Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on. Photo: Bloomberg

After a first year that saw his most ambitious plans stall and his public approval ratings plunge, Biden delivered an address that sought to turn the page and prepare his party for midterm elections in November.

He did not mention the words “build back better,” the name of his stalled legislative agenda, instead talking about “building a better America.”

He said that he would confront inflation, promising that he has a “better plan” to reduce cost increases than Republicans.

He said that Americans are “tired, frustrated and exhausted” as he marked a “new moment” where the pandemic would be more manageable and masks will be required less often.

He did not take credit for fulfilling his promise to end the country’s longest war, avoiding any mention of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden instead focused on a new war in Europe, where Russia invaded Ukraine days ago, bringing to bloody life the global battle between autocracy and democracy.

“While it shouldn’t have taken something so terrible for people around the world to see what’s at stake, now everyone sees it clearly,” he said.

Instead of his usual cautionary words about the expanding power of dictatorships, Biden said that “democracies are rising to the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security.”

He issued a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin as he rattled off a list of sanctions intended to undermine Russia’s economy as punishment for the invasion.

“He has no idea what’s coming,” Biden said.

Even though US troops are not being deployed to fight directly in Ukraine, the war could still have ripple effects that drive up gas prices.

Biden promised to limit the effects and emphasized the need to confront Putin.

“When dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” he said. “They keep moving, and the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

The Ukrainian ambassador to the US sat with first lady Jill Biden, who had an embroidered applique of a sunflower, the country’s national flower, added to her blue dress.

Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster who worked for Biden’s election campaign, said that the Ukraine conflict has created an opportunity for the president to showcase his strengths on the international stage.

“More people have a question mark: What kind of leader do we have in charge right now?” Lake said. “And they’re going to see what kind of leader we have.”