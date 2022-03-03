Fighting rages as Russia claims Ukrainian city

‘HISTORY ERASER’: The leader of Ukraine said that a strike on a TV mast in Kyiv, which killed five, showed the threat that Russia posed to the identity of his nation

Russian forces yesterday said they had captured a Ukrainian port as Russian and Ukrainian troops battled for another urban center, and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Moscow wanted to “erase” his country.

As the conflict intensified further on the seventh day of the invasion, the Russian army said it had taken control of the Black Sea port of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

Russian paratroopers also landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city, triggering clashes in the streets, Ukrainian forces said.

Firefighters attend a fire at Kharkiv National University, which city officials said was damaged by shelling, in Ukraine yesterday. Photo: Reuters

A strike on Tuesday on a television mast in the capital, Kyiv, demonstrated Russia’s threat to Ukrainian identity, Zelenskiy said.

Five people were killed in the attack on the tower at Babi Yar, the site of a Nazi massacre in which more than 33,000 people were killed — most of them Jews.

“They know nothing about our capital, about our history, but they have an order to erase our history,” Zelenskiy said in a video. “Erase our country. Erase us all.”

A man in military gear gestures as he prepares to depart for Ukraine from Medyka, Poland, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

The 44-year-old, who is himself Jewish, urged Jewish people around the world to speak up.

“I am now addressing all the Jews of the world,” he said. “Don’t you see what is happening? That is why it is very important that millions of Jews around the world not remain silent right now.”

“Nazism is born in silence,” he said. “So shout about killings of civilians. Shout about the murders of Ukrainians.”

A blast hits a TV tower in Kyiv on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine has said that more than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed in the conflict, while the International Criminal Court has opened a war crimes investigation against Russia.

Russian troops rolled into Ukraine last week to achieve Putin’s mission of overthrowing Zelenskiy’s pro-Western government, sending hundreds of thousands fleeing across Ukraine’s borders.

Russian forces have carried out a massive bombing campaign and encircled urban centers, but Ukrainian troops fought off the advance on major cities.

However, Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov yesterday said that Russian forces were in “full control” of Kherson, a city with a population of 290,000 people.

Konashenkov said in televised remarks that public services and transport were operating as usual.

“The city is not experiencing shortages of food and essential goods,” he said.

Talks were under way between the Russian army and local authorities on maintaining order, protecting the population and keeping public services functioning, he said.

Kherson Mayor Igor Kolykhaiev wrote on Facebook: “We are still Ukraine. Still firm.”

Apparently contradicting the Russian army’s claims, he said he needed to find a way to “collect the [bodies of the] dead” and “restore electricity, gas, water and heating where they are damaged.”

Ukraine’s army said that Russian paratroopers had also landed in Kharkiv, a city in northeast Ukraine near the Russian border with a population of 1.4 million.

“There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians,” the defending army said in a statement on messaging app Telegram.

Journalists in Kharkiv saw rocket damage on security, police and university buildings.

Ukrainian forces said that Russian strikes hit a residential block and a government building in the city on Tuesday, killing 18 people, drawing comparisons to the massacres of civilians in Sarajevo in the 1990s and condemnation for what Zelenskiy called a “war crime.”

Western countries have imposed crippling sanctions on Russia’s economy and there have been international bans and boycotts against Russia in everything from finance to tech, from sports to the arts.

The EU and NATO members have also sent arms and ammunition to Ukraine, although they have made clear that they will not send troops and the EU has dampened Zelenskiy’s hopes of membership of the bloc.

In response to the invasion, Western companies have withdrawn from projects in Russia, deepening the economic toll on Moscow that saw the ruble collapse this week.

Apple, ExxonMobil and Boeing on Tuesday announced steps to withdraw or freeze operations in Russia.

The moves followed earlier announcements by Disney, Ford and Mastercard, among others.

“Going forward, Russia will be a pariah, and it’s hard to see how they can restore anything resembling normal interactions in the international system,” said Sarah Kreps, a professor at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

The invasion has sent global markets into a spiral, with crude surging past US$110 a barrel and equities sinking.

Initial talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday failed to yield any breakthrough.

Since then, Russian forces have pounded Ukraine.

Strikes were reported in Konstantinovka in eastern Ukraine, Bordodyanka near Kyiv and Zhytomyr in central Ukraine.

In a strategic victory, Russian troops attacking from the Crimean Peninsula said that they had linked up along the Azov Sea coast with pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The separatists said that the city of Mariupol was encircled.

Ukraine says that almost 6,000 Russian troops had been killed.

Moscow has not revealed any casualties.

As fears grew of an all-out assault on Kyiv, residents spent another night crammed into makeshift bomb shelters.

Teacher Irina Butyak, 38, sought safety in the basement of her apartment block, sheltering with about 20 people.

“We have train tickets for western Ukraine for tomorrow,” she told reporters as air raid sirens blared directly overhead. “I don’t think we will make the train.”