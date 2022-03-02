Russian strikes yesterday pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian targets, while a 65km convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital, as Ukraine’s embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe’s largest ground war in generations.
With the Kremlin increasingly isolated by tough economic sanctions that have tanked the ruble, Russian troops advanced on Ukraine’s two biggest cities on the sixth day of an invasion that has shaken the 21st century world order.
In Kharkiv, a strategic eastern city with a population of about 1.5 million, explosions tore through the region’s Soviet-era administrative building and residential areas.
Photo: AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the targeted attack on Kharkiv’s main square “frank, undisguised terror,” blaming a Russian missile and calling it a war crime.
“Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget... This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation,” he said.
In an emotional appeal to the European Parliament later, Zelenskiy said: “We are fighting also to be equal members of Europe. I believe that today we are showing everybody that is what we are ... We have proven that, as a minimum, we are the same as you.”
In addition to the strikes on cities, reports have emerged that Moscow has used cluster bombs on three populated areas. If confirmed, that would represent a worrying new level of brutality in the war — and could lead to even further isolation for Russia.
With Western powers sending weapons to Ukraine and driving a global squeeze of Moscow’s economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s options have diminished as he seeks to redraw the map — and pull Ukraine’s Western-leaning democracy back into Moscow’s orbit.
The Kremlin denied that it had used such munitions and insisted again that its forces have only struck military targets, despite evidence documented by The Associated Press of shelling of homes, schools and hospitals.
Unbowed by Western condemnation, Russian officials upped their threats of escalation.
Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu vowed to press the offensive until it achieves its goals, while a top Kremlin official warned that the West’s “economic war” against Russia could turn into a “real one.”
A first round of talks on Monday between Ukraine and Russia yielded no stop in the fighting, though both sides agreed to another meeting in the coming days.
Throughout the nation, many Ukrainian civilians spent another night huddled in shelters, basements or corridors. More than half a million people have fled Ukraine, and the UN human rights office said yesterday that it has recorded the deaths of 136 civilians, including 13 children.
The real toll is likely far higher.
“It is a nightmare and it seizes you from the inside very strongly. This cannot be explained with words,” said Kharkiv resident Ekaterina Babenko, taking shelter in a basement with neighbors for a fifth straight day. “We have small children, elderly people, and frankly speaking it is very frightening.”
A Ukrainian military official said Belarusian troops joined the war yesterday in the Chernihiv region, without providing details. Just before that, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had said his nation had no plans to join the fight.
The precision bombing of Kharkiv’s Freedom Square — Ukraine’s largest plaza and the nucleus of public life in the city — was a turning point for many Ukrainians, brazen evidence that the Russian invasion was not just about hitting military targets, but also about breaking their spirit.
The strike blew out or shattered windows and walls of buildings that ring the massive central square, which was piled high with debris and dust. Inside one building, chunks of plaster were scattered and doors, ripped from their hinges, lay across hallways.
“People are under the ruins, we have pulled out bodies,” said Yevhen Vasylenko, representative of the Emergency Situations Ministry in Kharkiv region.
He said at least six were killed and 20 injured in the strike.
One after the other, explosions burst through a residential area of Kharkiv in one video verified by The Associated Press. In the background, a man pleaded with a woman to leave, and a woman cried.
Russia’s goals in hitting central Kharkiv were not immediately clear. Western officials speculated that it is trying to pull in Ukrainian forces to defend the city while a larger Russian force encircles Kyiv.
Meanwhile, Russian troops advanced toward Kyiv.
The convoy of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was 25km from the center of the city and stretched about 65km, according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies.
In a worrying development, Human Rights Watch said it had documented a cluster bomb attack outside a hospital. Local residents have also reported the use of the munitions in Kharkiv and the village of Kiyanka near the northern city of Chernihiv, though there was no independent confirmation.
As far-reaching Western sanctions on Russian banks and other institutions took hold, the ruble plummeted, and Russia’s central bank scrambled to shore it up.
Traditionally neutral Switzerland on Monday said that it would also adopt all the sanctions already imposed by the EU on Russia.
“This is a big step for Switzerland,” Swiss President Ignazio Cassis told a news conference, after the nation had for days hesitated over whether to join the international move to sanction Moscow.
Additional reporting by AFP
INTERNATIONAL WATERS: The passage of the ‘Ralph Johnson’ through the Taiwan Strait came during a heightened state of alert due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine A US Navy destroyer yesterday sailed through the Taiwan Strait to show Washington’s “commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the Seventh Fleet of the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson was conducting a routine transit through international waters, the fleet said. “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Seventh Fleet spokesperson Nicholas Lingo said in a statement. “The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows.” The Chinese Ministry of National Defense did not immediately respond to a
THINKING THE UNTHINKABLE: Taiwanese need to be willing to sacrifice and not depend solely on the US for protection as military threats grow, Francis Fukuyama said Renowned US political scientist Francis Fukuyama yesterday said he thinks Ukrainians are much more willing to defend themselves than Taiwanese, which poses a significant threat to Taiwan’s future and independence. Fukuyama, the Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, made the remarks in a speech titled “Threats to Liberalism and the Liberal World Order” in a virtual forum held by the Taipei School of Economics and Political Science Foundation. Russia attacked Ukraine because it wants to undo the effects after the collapse of communism in 1991, he said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin feels threatened
INFLUENCE OPERATIONS: China might try to use the Ukraine crisis to sow the idea that the US would not come to Taiwan’s help, a national security official said Taiwan condemns Russia for undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty and calls for peaceful means to resolve the dispute, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. Taipei “condemns Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty,” Tsai wrote on Facebook shortly after she was briefed on the latest situation in Ukraine by a National Security Council task force. The government calls on all sides to use peaceful means to resolve disputes, Tsai said, adding that Taiwan is willing to contribute to de-escalation efforts, although she did not elaborate on what those efforts might be. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday officially recognized Ukraine’s breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions as sovereign
The top China adviser to former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Saturday said that Taiwan is safer than Ukraine amid growing concern that Russia’s invasion of its neighbor might affect the situation across the Taiwan Strait. Miles Yu (余茂春), who is now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, made the comments in a broadcast interview days before he and Pompeo are scheduled to arrive in Taiwan. During their visit from Wednesday to Saturday, the two former officials are to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as well as other top government and business leaders. Speaking in Chinese with political commentators