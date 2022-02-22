Investigation claims Credit Suisse held dirty money

AFP, PARIS





Credit Suisse handled billions of dollars in dirty money for decades, an international media investigation based on a massive data leak claimed on Sunday, in the latest setback for Switzerland’s second-largest bank.

The bank held more than US$8 billion in accounts of criminals, dictators and human rights abusers, among others, according to the investigation by a group comprising dozens of media organizations.

Credit Suisse rejected the “allegations and insinuations,” saying in a statement that many of the issues raised were historical, some dating back more than 70 years.

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is pictured at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, on Nov. 3 last year. Photo: Reuters

According to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a nonprofit journalism group, the “Suisse Secrets” investigation began when an anonymous source shared bank data with German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung more than a year ago.

That information, covering accounts collectively worth US$100 billion at their highest point, was trawled through by 48 media outlets worldwide, including the New York Times, Le Monde and The Guardian.

Accounts identified as problematic held more than US$8 billion in assets, the investigation found.

The accounts included those held by a Yemeni spy chief implicated in torture, the sons of an Azerbaijani official, a Serbian drug lord and bureaucrats accused of looting Venezuela’s oil wealth.

It was the largest leak ever from a major Swiss bank, OCCRP said.

The leak included information on more than 18,000 bank accounts, many of which “remained open well into the 2010s,” the OCCRP said.

On Sunday, the bank said: “Credit Suisse strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank’s purported business practices.”

“The matters presented are predominantly historical, in some cases dating back as far as the 1940s, and the accounts of these matters based on partial, inaccurate or selective information taken out of context, resulting in tendentious interpretations of the bank’s business conduct,” the bank said.

In a statement on its Web site, the OCCRP said: “We believe the dozens of examples we have cited raise serious questions about Credit Suisse’s effectiveness and commitment to meeting its responsibilities.”