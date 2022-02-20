The government is closely monitoring meetings of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to ensure that the bloc considers Taiwan’s membership application, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday.
Singapore, which chairs the CPTPP commission this year, on Friday hosted the bloc’s Senior Officials Meeting, at which Taiwan’s application was on the agenda along with those of other applicants.
However, the city-state after the meeting did not reveal whether Taiwan’s bid had been discussed.
Su said that Taiwan crossed a major hurdle to join the CPTPP when it earlier this month announced that it would lift a ban on food product imports from five Japanese prefectures that was implemented after the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ici nuclear power plant disaster, citing Taiwan-friendly remarks by former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
The Executive Yuan’s Office of Trade Negotiations has been instructed to keep a close eye on CPTPP members, Su said, adding that the government “will act proactively in attaining the goal” to join the bloc.
A government source said the Executive Yuan and the Presidential Office deliberately keep a low profile on the matter to reduce the risk of Chinese interference in the bloc’s operations.
Taiwan in September last year applied to join the bloc, of which Japan is the largest economy and is widely seen as playing a leading role. China applied about a week earlier.
Applicants need the support of all 11 members of the world’s largest free-trade bloc to be admitted. The CPTPP’s common market accounts for 13.5 percent of global trade, and its member states have a combined population of about 500 million people.
‘STEP OUT TO THE WORLD’: The government must take into account livelihoods and economic development, and gradually return to normal life, the premier said Taiwan is aiming to ease its strict COVID-19 quarantine policy from next month as it needs to gradually resume normal life and reopen to the world, the government said yesterday. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, Taiwan has succeeded in keeping reported cases below 20,000, having enforced a blanket two-week quarantine for everyone arriving in the nation, even as large parts of the rest of the world have reopened. Speaking at a meeting with senior health officials, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that even though there could be further domestic infections, the government was “quite confident” in its disease prevention
The government would begin easing some border restrictions by Wednesday at the earliest, Central Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Saturday. The new measures would include allowing the entry of foreign business travelers, Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said in an interview with the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper). Those entering on business visas would be subject to the same quarantine rules as returning Taiwanese nationals, he said. However, if special circumstances arise, the CECC would establish “business travel bubbles” under which business travelers would be subjected to shorter quarantine periods,
‘TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER’: A company executive said it set up a subsidiary in Taiwan to cooperate with local hospitals and regulators directly to provide vaccines US biotechnology company Moderna Inc, one of the two leading makers of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, on Tuesday announced that it would establish four subsidiaries in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore to support delivery of its vaccines and therapeutics. The subsidiary in Taiwan is expected to be set up by the end of this year, Moderna told Chinese-language media, adding that it would recruit local talent and collaborate with local hospitals on clinical trials. Moderna has signed a contract with Taiwan to offer 20 million COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses this year, and another 15 million next year, the company said
MAIN TARGET: While businesses mostly have not expressed interest in China’s ‘26 measures,’ Beijing aims to focus on attracting semiconductor talent, a report found Beijing is looking to “domesticize” Taiwanese businesses in China by treating them as equal to local firms, a Mainland Affairs Council report found, while warning that attracting semiconductor talent would become the main focus of Beijing’s economic enticement policy. Ever since Beijing in 2018 passed its “31 measures” and integration plan to attract Taiwanese talent, local governments in China have been instituting their own policies to woo Taiwanese and their businesses. The policies have had varying degrees of influence on cross-strait relations, Taiwanese enterprises, the local economy and Taiwanese society as a whole, a report commissioned by the council found. China’s plan to