Government monitoring CPTPP progress, Su says

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The government is closely monitoring meetings of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to ensure that the bloc considers Taiwan’s membership application, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday.

Singapore, which chairs the CPTPP commission this year, on Friday hosted the bloc’s Senior Officials Meeting, at which Taiwan’s application was on the agenda along with those of other applicants.

However, the city-state after the meeting did not reveal whether Taiwan’s bid had been discussed.

Premier Su Tseng-chang, center, talks to reporters before attending a book launch in Taipei yesterday. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

Su said that Taiwan crossed a major hurdle to join the CPTPP when it earlier this month announced that it would lift a ban on food product imports from five Japanese prefectures that was implemented after the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ici nuclear power plant disaster, citing Taiwan-friendly remarks by former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The Executive Yuan’s Office of Trade Negotiations has been instructed to keep a close eye on CPTPP members, Su said, adding that the government “will act proactively in attaining the goal” to join the bloc.

A government source said the Executive Yuan and the Presidential Office deliberately keep a low profile on the matter to reduce the risk of Chinese interference in the bloc’s operations.

Taiwan in September last year applied to join the bloc, of which Japan is the largest economy and is widely seen as playing a leading role. China applied about a week earlier.

Applicants need the support of all 11 members of the world’s largest free-trade bloc to be admitted. The CPTPP’s common market accounts for 13.5 percent of global trade, and its member states have a combined population of about 500 million people.

Additional reporting by CNA