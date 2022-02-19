Tainan tears down reconstructed pro-China building

By Yang Chin-cheng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Tainan City Government yesterday demolished an illegal building owned by the Taiwan People’s Communist Party that had displayed the national flag of China.

Chi Yen-ju (紀延儒), an official at the Tainan Public Works Bureau, said that a similar building at the same site in Sinying District (新營) was demolished on Sept. 20, 2019.

The bureau on Thursday last week fined the party NT$90,000 and ordered it to tear down the structure, as it contravened the Building Act (建築法) and the Regional Planning Act (區域計畫法), Chi said.

An illegal construction belonging to the Taiwan People’s Communist Party yesterday flies the Chinese national flag in Tainan’s Sinying District. Photo courtesy of the Tainan City Government via CNA

Chi said that the bureau ordered the demolition after the party did not remove the building, which was erected in defiance of the site’s listing as farmland.

Protesters gathered before the demolition, with police keeping them from interfering, Chi said.

However, police allowed party Chairman Lin Te-wang (林德旺) to remove the Chinese national flag flying at the building, he added.

An illegally constructed building in Tainan’s Sinying District is torn down yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Tainan City Government via CNA

The owner of the plot would be fined based on the Regional Planning Act, Chi said.

Later yesterday, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) wrote on Facebook that the demolition “upheld the dignity” of the city government and showed its resolve to dismantle illegally built structures.

People commented on the post saying that Chinese Communist Party supporters take advantage of the nation’s democracy to provoke the government, adding that tougher measures should be taken against them.

Additional reporting by Hung Jui-chin