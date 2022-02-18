As Ukrainians waved flags in a show of defiance of a feared Russian invasion, the US reported that Moscow had added as many as 7,000 troops to forces stationed along the border — a warning that contradicted Kremlin declarations that military units were being pulled back.
A Russian invasion of Ukraine did not materialize on Wednesday, as originally feared, but after a handful of positive signals from Moscow that eased tensions earlier in the week, the pendulum appeared to swing in the opposite direction again.
Western allies said that the threat of an attack remained strong, with an estimated 150,000-plus Russian troops on three sides of Ukraine.
Photo: Reuters
Although Russia has said it is pulling back some troops, a senior US administration official said that some forces arrived only recently and that there had been a marked increase in false claims by Russians that the Kremlin might use as pretext for an invasion.
The US official said that those claims included reports of unmarked graves of civilians allegedly killed by Ukrainian forces, assertions that the US and Ukraine are developing biological or chemical weapons, and claims that the West is funneling in guerrillas to kill Ukrainians.
The official was not authorized to speak publicly about sensitive operations and spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.
The official did not provide underlying evidence for the assertions.
“We haven’t seen a pullback,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC News.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “can pull the trigger. He can pull it today. He can pull it tomorrow. He can pull it next week. The forces are there if he wants to renew aggression against Ukraine,” Blinken said.
Asked why Russians would claim to be withdrawing when government intelligence, commercial satellite photographs and social media videos showed no evidence of that, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said: “This is the Russian playbook, to paint a picture publicly ... while they do the opposite.”
Maxar Technologies, a commercial satellite imagery company that has been monitoring the Russian buildup, reported that new photos show heightened Russian military activity near Ukraine, including the construction of a pontoon bridge in Belarus less than 6km from the Ukrainian border.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance also had not seen “any withdrawal of Russian forces,” as did some European governments.
In Moscow yesterday, the Kremlin said that Russia’s withdrawal of forces would take place over an extended period.
“This is a process that will take some time,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
“The [Russian] defense ministry has reported that certain phases of the exercises are coming to an end, and as they do, military units are returning to permanent bases,” Peskov said.
However, forces “can’t just take to the air and all fly away,” he said, adding that the ministry “has a schedule.”
‘STEP OUT TO THE WORLD’: The government must take into account livelihoods and economic development, and gradually return to normal life, the premier said Taiwan is aiming to ease its strict COVID-19 quarantine policy from next month as it needs to gradually resume normal life and reopen to the world, the government said yesterday. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, Taiwan has succeeded in keeping reported cases below 20,000, having enforced a blanket two-week quarantine for everyone arriving in the nation, even as large parts of the rest of the world have reopened. Speaking at a meeting with senior health officials, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that even though there could be further domestic infections, the government was “quite confident” in its disease prevention
The government would begin easing some border restrictions by Wednesday at the earliest, Central Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Saturday. The new measures would include allowing the entry of foreign business travelers, Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said in an interview with the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper). Those entering on business visas would be subject to the same quarantine rules as returning Taiwanese nationals, he said. However, if special circumstances arise, the CECC would establish “business travel bubbles” under which business travelers would be subjected to shorter quarantine periods,
’G7 POWER’: Taiwan and all of the members of the G7 have joined forces against China Taiwan, Japan, the US, the UK, Australia and Canada have asked to join talks about the EU’s complaint to the WTO over China’s economic sanctions against Lithuania, said the global trade agency on Friday. The EU first brought the case to the WTO on Jan. 27, saying it had a wealth of evidence that China had been economically pressuring Lithuania for allowing a Taiwanese representative office to be established in Vilnius. Chinese actions against Lithuania include “a refusal to clear Lithuanian goods through customs, rejection of import applications from Lithuania and pressuring EU companies operating out of other EU Member States to
MAIN TARGET: While businesses mostly have not expressed interest in China’s ‘26 measures,’ Beijing aims to focus on attracting semiconductor talent, a report found Beijing is looking to “domesticize” Taiwanese businesses in China by treating them as equal to local firms, a Mainland Affairs Council report found, while warning that attracting semiconductor talent would become the main focus of Beijing’s economic enticement policy. Ever since Beijing in 2018 passed its “31 measures” and integration plan to attract Taiwanese talent, local governments in China have been instituting their own policies to woo Taiwanese and their businesses. The policies have had varying degrees of influence on cross-strait relations, Taiwanese enterprises, the local economy and Taiwanese society as a whole, a report commissioned by the council found. China’s plan to