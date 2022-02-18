Australia’s bid to acquire nuclear-powered submarines is making “significant progress,” Canberra said yesterday in a joint statement with the UK after a virtual summit between the leaders of the two sides.
US and British experts are in Australia to advise on the project — announced in September last year under a new defense alliance between Australia, the UK and the US called AUKUS — amid talks between Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Australia plans to arm the submarines with conventional weapons, but has yet to decide on the details of the program, including whether to opt for a fleet based on US or British nuclear-powered attack submarines.
“All three partners have made significant progress in their collective endeavor to provide the Royal Australian Navy with a conventional-armed nuclear-powered submarine capability at the earliest possible date,” Australia and Britain said.
“Leaders further welcomed the presence in Australia of UK and US officials to provide expert advice on the many facets of nuclear stewardship needed to operate a nuclear-powered submarine capability,” they said.
Forged amid growing Chinese influence in the Pacific region, the AUKUS alliance would make Australia the only non-nuclear weapons power with nuclear-powered submarines, which can travel long distances without surfacing.
Johnson and Morrison said that they were committed to the three-nation defense alliance “as a cornerstone of their shared efforts to promote an open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific.”
Australia and Britain said they were advancing in joint discussions with the US on cybercapabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and unspecified “additional undersea capabilities.”
A study released in December last year by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said that the nuclear-powered submarine program would cost more than US$80 billion and take decades to complete.
It said the vessels would offer a significant advantage in deterring aggression from China or elsewhere.
‘STEP OUT TO THE WORLD’: The government must take into account livelihoods and economic development, and gradually return to normal life, the premier said Taiwan is aiming to ease its strict COVID-19 quarantine policy from next month as it needs to gradually resume normal life and reopen to the world, the government said yesterday. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, Taiwan has succeeded in keeping reported cases below 20,000, having enforced a blanket two-week quarantine for everyone arriving in the nation, even as large parts of the rest of the world have reopened. Speaking at a meeting with senior health officials, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that even though there could be further domestic infections, the government was “quite confident” in its disease prevention
The government would begin easing some border restrictions by Wednesday at the earliest, Central Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Saturday. The new measures would include allowing the entry of foreign business travelers, Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said in an interview with the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper). Those entering on business visas would be subject to the same quarantine rules as returning Taiwanese nationals, he said. However, if special circumstances arise, the CECC would establish “business travel bubbles” under which business travelers would be subjected to shorter quarantine periods,
’G7 POWER’: Taiwan and all of the members of the G7 have joined forces against China Taiwan, Japan, the US, the UK, Australia and Canada have asked to join talks about the EU’s complaint to the WTO over China’s economic sanctions against Lithuania, said the global trade agency on Friday. The EU first brought the case to the WTO on Jan. 27, saying it had a wealth of evidence that China had been economically pressuring Lithuania for allowing a Taiwanese representative office to be established in Vilnius. Chinese actions against Lithuania include “a refusal to clear Lithuanian goods through customs, rejection of import applications from Lithuania and pressuring EU companies operating out of other EU Member States to
MAIN TARGET: While businesses mostly have not expressed interest in China’s ‘26 measures,’ Beijing aims to focus on attracting semiconductor talent, a report found Beijing is looking to “domesticize” Taiwanese businesses in China by treating them as equal to local firms, a Mainland Affairs Council report found, while warning that attracting semiconductor talent would become the main focus of Beijing’s economic enticement policy. Ever since Beijing in 2018 passed its “31 measures” and integration plan to attract Taiwanese talent, local governments in China have been instituting their own policies to woo Taiwanese and their businesses. The policies have had varying degrees of influence on cross-strait relations, Taiwanese enterprises, the local economy and Taiwanese society as a whole, a report commissioned by the council found. China’s plan to