The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hours after the leaders expressed support for Taiwan in a teleconference.
In a joint statement following a virtual summit on security issues, Morrison and Johnson, while laying out a firm stance on Russia’s threats to Ukraine’s sovereignty, called attention to “the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations.”
The leaders also called on China to respect human rights in Xinjiang and freedoms in Hong Kong in accordance with the Sino-British Joint Declaration.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a routine news conference in Taipei that Beijing’s attempts to change the “status quo” by the threat of force have prompted world leaders to call for peace.
The importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait to the international community has been affirmed in three summits involving the leaders of Canada, Japan, South Korea and the US this month, as well as in the US’ Indo-Pacific Strategy document, which Washington released last week, Ou said.
Taiwan’s strategically crucial position in the first island chain makes it indispensable to the peace and prosperity of the region, and Taipei continues to work with like-minded countries to safeguard freedom and democracy, she said.
Separately yesterday, the ministry in a news release hailed the passage of the Common Foreign and Security Policy and the Common Security and Defence Policy by the European Parliament, saying that Taiwan’s relationship with the zone has been bolstered.
The two resolutions showed that the European Parliament is alert to China’s unilateral and coercive actions against others, and that it recognizes Taiwan’s importance to the world’s geopolitics and supply chains, the ministry said.
EU lawmakers expressed “grave concern” over Chinese military aircraft incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the two resolutions, while the Common Security and Defence Policy specifically condemns Beijing’s attempts to coerce Lithuania and other member states, the ministry said.
Taiwan approves of the European Commission’s decision to lodge complaints about China’s punitive economic policies, it said.
The EU is urged to bolster ties with Taiwan by signing a bilateral investment agreement and supporting the latter’s bid for international space, it said.
The nation would continue to collaborate with the EU and local partners to maintain peace in the region, while its ties with Europe would be deepened to facilitate the development of democratic resilience, it said.
‘STEP OUT TO THE WORLD’: The government must take into account livelihoods and economic development, and gradually return to normal life, the premier said Taiwan is aiming to ease its strict COVID-19 quarantine policy from next month as it needs to gradually resume normal life and reopen to the world, the government said yesterday. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, Taiwan has succeeded in keeping reported cases below 20,000, having enforced a blanket two-week quarantine for everyone arriving in the nation, even as large parts of the rest of the world have reopened. Speaking at a meeting with senior health officials, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that even though there could be further domestic infections, the government was “quite confident” in its disease prevention
The government would begin easing some border restrictions by Wednesday at the earliest, Central Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Saturday. The new measures would include allowing the entry of foreign business travelers, Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said in an interview with the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper). Those entering on business visas would be subject to the same quarantine rules as returning Taiwanese nationals, he said. However, if special circumstances arise, the CECC would establish “business travel bubbles” under which business travelers would be subjected to shorter quarantine periods,
’G7 POWER’: Taiwan and all of the members of the G7 have joined forces against China Taiwan, Japan, the US, the UK, Australia and Canada have asked to join talks about the EU’s complaint to the WTO over China’s economic sanctions against Lithuania, said the global trade agency on Friday. The EU first brought the case to the WTO on Jan. 27, saying it had a wealth of evidence that China had been economically pressuring Lithuania for allowing a Taiwanese representative office to be established in Vilnius. Chinese actions against Lithuania include “a refusal to clear Lithuanian goods through customs, rejection of import applications from Lithuania and pressuring EU companies operating out of other EU Member States to
MAIN TARGET: While businesses mostly have not expressed interest in China’s ‘26 measures,’ Beijing aims to focus on attracting semiconductor talent, a report found Beijing is looking to “domesticize” Taiwanese businesses in China by treating them as equal to local firms, a Mainland Affairs Council report found, while warning that attracting semiconductor talent would become the main focus of Beijing’s economic enticement policy. Ever since Beijing in 2018 passed its “31 measures” and integration plan to attract Taiwanese talent, local governments in China have been instituting their own policies to woo Taiwanese and their businesses. The policies have had varying degrees of influence on cross-strait relations, Taiwanese enterprises, the local economy and Taiwanese society as a whole, a report commissioned by the council found. China’s plan to