French candidate’s assertion rejected

Staff reporter, with CNA





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday rejected a statement made by a French presidential candidate that Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and should follow the “one country, two systems” arrangement proposed by Beijing.

Calling the statement made by Fabien Roussel, leader of the French Communist Party, during a TV program false, Department of European Affairs Director Remus Chen (陳立國) said since the PRC was founded in 1949, “it has never governed Taiwan for a single day.”

Chen said that the so-called “one country, two systems” arrangement is unacceptable to Taiwanese.

French Communist Party national secretary and presidential candidate Fabien Roussel gives a speech at a campaign rally in Ajaccio, France, on Wednesday last week. Photo: AFP

“Only Taiwan’s popularly elected government can represent its people internationally and develop external relations,” he said.

“One country, two systems” was proposed by Beijing as an arrangement for Taiwan to become part of the PRC while retaining its autonomy in several areas. It previously implemented the system in its two special administrative regions — Hong Kong and Macau.

Taiwan has repeatedly said it would not accept the formula.

“Taiwan belongs to China,” Roussel told the host of France 5’s political talk show C dans l’air on Sunday when asked to comment on the cross-strait issue.

France, like most nations including the US, as well as the EU, does not officially recognize Taiwan’s independence, although it maintains unofficial bilateral relations with Taipei, Roussel said.

He said Paris should therefore respect Beijing’s “one country, two systems” proposal for Taiwan.

If elected president, Roussel said he would make sure to maintain dialogue with China, while upholding the rights of Taiwanese.

Roussel’s comments were criticized by many French politicians, including Nathalie Loiseau, chair of the subcommittee on Security and Defense at the European Parliament, who on Twitter accused Roussel of comparing Taiwan with Hong Kong and “mixing everything up.”

France-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group vice chairman Eric Bothorel wrote on Twitter that Taiwan is a sovereign state, and expressed his well-wishes to Taiwan’s democracy, people and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).