US to open Solomon Islands embassy to counter China

AP, WELLINGTON





The US yesterday said that it is to open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, giving an insight into plans to increase its influence in the South Pacific nation before China becomes “strongly embedded.”

The reasoning was explained in a US Department of State notification to the US Congress.

The plan was confirmed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a visit to Fiji on a Pacific tour that began in Australia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a news conference in Nadi, Fiji, yesterday. Photo: AP

Blinken left Fiji yesterday bound for Hawaii, where he is to host the Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers to discuss the threat posed by North Korea.

The State Department said that Solomon Islanders cherished their history with Americans on the battlefields of World War II, but that the US was in danger of losing its preferential ties as China “aggressively seeks to engage” elite politicians and businesspeople in the Solomon Islands.

The move comes after rioting rocked the nation of 700,000 in November last year.

The riots grew from a protest and highlighted long-simmering regional rivalries, economic problems and concerns about the country’s increasing links with China, after it switched allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing three years ago.

The US previously operated an embassy in the Solomons for five years before closing it in 1993.

Since then, US diplomats from Papua New Guinea have been accredited to the Solomons, which has a US consular agency.

The embassy announcement fits with a new strategy by the administration of US President Joe Biden for the Indo-Pacific that was announced on Friday and emphasizes building partnerships with allies in the region to counter China’s growing influence and ambitions.

In its notification to Congress, the State Department said that China had been “utilizing a familiar pattern of extravagant promises, prospective costly infrastructure loans and potentially dangerous debt levels” when engaging with political and business leaders from the Solomon Islands.

“The United States has a strategic interest in enhancing our political, economic and commercial relationship with Solomon Islands, the largest Pacific Island nation without a US embassy,” the State Department wrote.

During his visit to Fiji, Blinken met with Acting Fijian Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and other Pacific island leaders to talk about regional issues.

It was the first visit by a US secretary of state to Fiji since 1985.

Sayed-Khaiyum said he welcomed the renewed US engagement in the region.

In the past, Pacific island nations had sometimes felt overlooked by larger nations as “flyover” countries, he said.

“Small dots spotted from plane windows of leaders, en route to meetings where they spoke about us rather than with us, if they spoke of us at all,” he said.