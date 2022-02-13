The US yesterday said that it is to open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, giving an insight into plans to increase its influence in the South Pacific nation before China becomes “strongly embedded.”
The reasoning was explained in a US Department of State notification to the US Congress.
The plan was confirmed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a visit to Fiji on a Pacific tour that began in Australia.
Photo: AP
Blinken left Fiji yesterday bound for Hawaii, where he is to host the Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers to discuss the threat posed by North Korea.
The State Department said that Solomon Islanders cherished their history with Americans on the battlefields of World War II, but that the US was in danger of losing its preferential ties as China “aggressively seeks to engage” elite politicians and businesspeople in the Solomon Islands.
The move comes after rioting rocked the nation of 700,000 in November last year.
The riots grew from a protest and highlighted long-simmering regional rivalries, economic problems and concerns about the country’s increasing links with China, after it switched allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing three years ago.
The US previously operated an embassy in the Solomons for five years before closing it in 1993.
Since then, US diplomats from Papua New Guinea have been accredited to the Solomons, which has a US consular agency.
The embassy announcement fits with a new strategy by the administration of US President Joe Biden for the Indo-Pacific that was announced on Friday and emphasizes building partnerships with allies in the region to counter China’s growing influence and ambitions.
In its notification to Congress, the State Department said that China had been “utilizing a familiar pattern of extravagant promises, prospective costly infrastructure loans and potentially dangerous debt levels” when engaging with political and business leaders from the Solomon Islands.
“The United States has a strategic interest in enhancing our political, economic and commercial relationship with Solomon Islands, the largest Pacific Island nation without a US embassy,” the State Department wrote.
During his visit to Fiji, Blinken met with Acting Fijian Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and other Pacific island leaders to talk about regional issues.
It was the first visit by a US secretary of state to Fiji since 1985.
Sayed-Khaiyum said he welcomed the renewed US engagement in the region.
In the past, Pacific island nations had sometimes felt overlooked by larger nations as “flyover” countries, he said.
“Small dots spotted from plane windows of leaders, en route to meetings where they spoke about us rather than with us, if they spoke of us at all,” he said.
PROPAGANDA TOOL: The council said Beijing is using the idea of a democratic consultation to deceive and reach its goal of uniting Taiwan with China The so-called “democratic consultation” is a tactic China uses to cheat Taiwanese into accepting its “one country, two systems” policy and destroy Taiwan, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said yesterday, adding that the government would not agree to such a proposal. The consultation proposal was first advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in a 2019 speech to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan.” The “democratic consultation” should be conducted through representatives recommended by political parties and all sectors on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and proceed on the common political foundation of upholding the
‘TAIWANESE MODEL’: The CECC aims to find a fitting balance of openness and prevention following the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday, the health minister said The second phase of a program to bring migrant workers to Taiwan is to start on Tuesday next week, after the first phase of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC)-approved program was launched on Nov. 11 last year, Workforce Development Agency Director-General Tsai Meng-liang (蔡孟良) has said. While phase one allowed entry to workers from Indonesia and Thailand, phase two would allow entry to those from the Philippines and Vietnam, Tsai said. Migrant workers — all of whom must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — are required to register on the Ministry of Labor’s airport service Web site for foreign labor (fwas.wda.gov.tw),
JOINT EFFORT: Oudkirk said Washington would continue looking for ways for Taiwan to join international conversations and hopes local firms will invest more in the US In her first six months as American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) director, Sandra Oudkirk has overseen a productive period in Taiwan-US relations. In a Jan. 26 interview with the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) she discussed the US’ dedication to ensuring that Taiwan’s voice is heard, and addressed heightened security concerns and the expansion of the Global Cooperation Training Framework (GCTF). The economic partnership between Taiwan and the US has taken significant strides recently. Oudkirk said that looking at the trade and economic space, “we are already in a really good place.” “In 2020, Taiwan was [the US’] ninth-largest trading partner
DETERRENT CAPABILITIES: The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the five-year US$100 million defense deal would ‘ensure readiness for air operations’ The Ministry of National Defense yesterday thanked Washington after the US Department of State approved the sale of up to US$100 million in equipment and services to support Taiwan’s air and missile defense systems. With the arms sale, which would maintain Taiwan’s Patriot missile air-defense system, the US is honoring its commitment to ensure that Taiwan has the capability to defend itself, as stated in the US’ Taiwan Relations Act and “six assurances,” the ministry said in a statement, expressing its “sincere gratitude” for the deal. Washington’s latest defensive arms sale shows its determination to enhance Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities, it said, pledging