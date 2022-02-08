The ongoing truckers’ protest in the Canadian capital is “out of control,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said on Sunday, announcing a state of emergency as the city center remained blocked by opponents of anti-COVID-19 measures.
The protesters, who first reached the capital on Jan. 29, have parked their big rigs on city streets, and put up tents and temporary shacks — paralyzing the capital to the consternation of officials and the mounting frustration of many residents.
In a statement, the city announced a state of emergency that “reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations, and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government.”
Photo: Reuters
Earlier in the day, Watson had described the situation as “completely out of control,” adding that the protesters “have far more people than we have police officers.”
“Clearly, we are outnumbered and we are losing this battle,” he told CFRA radio. “This has to be reversed. We have to get our city back.”
Watson called the truckers “insensitive,” as they have continued “blaring horns and sirens and fireworks, and turning it into a party.”
The demonstrations began as protests by truckers angry with vaccine requirements when crossing the US-Canadian border, but have morphed into broader protests against disease prevention measures and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.
Locals have complained of the ceaseless sound of air horns and of being harassed, insulted or blocked by the protesters.
However, the truckers and their supporters have dug in, saying that the protests are to continue until the restrictions are lifted.
Police on Sunday announced new measures to stop people from helping the protesters keep up their sit-in.
“Anyone attempting to bring material supports — gas, etc. — to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest,” the force wrote on Twitter, adding on Sunday night that several arrests had been made.
Similar, if smaller, demonstrations hit the cities of Toronto, Quebec and Winnipeg on Saturday.
Quebec City police said that about 30 big trucks were blocking a major artery and had been warned that they would face fines if they did not move.
Later on Sunday, police wrote on Twitter that all the trucks had left, but that protest organizers promised to return in two weeks, after the Quebec Winter Carnival.
In an emergency meeting on Saturday with city officials, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said he lacked the resources to end what he called a “siege,” and asked for reinforcements.
‘SPORT IS SPORT’: The Sports Administration accepted Huang Yu-ting’s apology for wearing a Chinese national team uniform that she said she got from a friend Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) drew criticism after posting an Instagram video showing her wearing the Chinese speedskating team’s uniform during practice ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The incident happened two days after the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) and the Sports Administration announced that a Taiwanese delegation would attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, despite initially saying the delegation would not attend either event. Huang late on Wednesday said on Facebook that she removed the video after “receiving too many unnecessary comments as well as messages sent to her privately.” “Sport is sport. There is
An incident involving a Dutch reporter in the middle of a live broadcast who was dragged away by Chinese security officials was an isolated event and would not affect foreign media’s reporting at the Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said yesterday. The journalist, Sjoerd den Daas, was delivering his live report to public broadcaster NOS on Friday evening during the Games’ opening ceremony in the Chinese capital when several security officials surrounded him and one of them forcefully dragged him away. Another security officer attempted to hold his hand in front of the camera as the reporter tried to continue
‘CHINA’S CLAIM BASELESS’: The renaming might embolden smaller nations to make similar moves, despite Beijing pressuring Vilnius to reverse course on closer Taiwan ties A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Thursday proposed matching bills in the US Senate and US House of Representatives that would require the US to negotiate the renaming of Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington as the “Taiwan Representative Office.” The mission is currently called the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO). Should the measures become law, any change in the office’s name could provide cover to smaller countries to take similar steps to boost engagement with Taiwan. It might also create a new rift in US-China relations, which are at their lowest point in decades, as Washington is seeking
HOTEL CLUSTER SUSPICION: The CECC is to ask 198 people who quarantined at three sites in Kaohsiung to re-enter quarantine and get tested again, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 40 local COVID-19 cases, but said that the increased case count did not correspond with higher infection risk, as 33 of them tested positive during isolation. The Taoyuan and Kaohsiung city governments yesterday announced that all preschools in the two municipalities would postpone their reopenings until after the Lunar New Year holiday to Feb. 14. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that all new local cases were in the two municipalities — 30 in Taoyuan and 10 in Kaohsiung — and as 33 of them tested positive