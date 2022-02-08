Ottawa declares state of emergency over protests

AFP, MONTREAL





The ongoing truckers’ protest in the Canadian capital is “out of control,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said on Sunday, announcing a state of emergency as the city center remained blocked by opponents of anti-COVID-19 measures.

The protesters, who first reached the capital on Jan. 29, have parked their big rigs on city streets, and put up tents and temporary shacks — paralyzing the capital to the consternation of officials and the mounting frustration of many residents.

In a statement, the city announced a state of emergency that “reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations, and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government.”

Police walk through a crowd of protesters in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday as truckers and supporters continue to protest anti-COVID-19 measures. Photo: Reuters

Earlier in the day, Watson had described the situation as “completely out of control,” adding that the protesters “have far more people than we have police officers.”

“Clearly, we are outnumbered and we are losing this battle,” he told CFRA radio. “This has to be reversed. We have to get our city back.”

Watson called the truckers “insensitive,” as they have continued “blaring horns and sirens and fireworks, and turning it into a party.”

The demonstrations began as protests by truckers angry with vaccine requirements when crossing the US-Canadian border, but have morphed into broader protests against disease prevention measures and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Locals have complained of the ceaseless sound of air horns and of being harassed, insulted or blocked by the protesters.

However, the truckers and their supporters have dug in, saying that the protests are to continue until the restrictions are lifted.

Police on Sunday announced new measures to stop people from helping the protesters keep up their sit-in.

“Anyone attempting to bring material supports — gas, etc. — to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest,” the force wrote on Twitter, adding on Sunday night that several arrests had been made.

Similar, if smaller, demonstrations hit the cities of Toronto, Quebec and Winnipeg on Saturday.

Quebec City police said that about 30 big trucks were blocking a major artery and had been warned that they would face fines if they did not move.

Later on Sunday, police wrote on Twitter that all the trucks had left, but that protest organizers promised to return in two weeks, after the Quebec Winter Carnival.

In an emergency meeting on Saturday with city officials, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said he lacked the resources to end what he called a “siege,” and asked for reinforcements.