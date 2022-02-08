Rules governing the importation of food products from five Japanese prefectures that were implemented following the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster should be normalized, but any change should prioritize the safety of Taiwanese, and take into account scientific evidence and international regulations, Minister of Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday.
Import regulations should be normalized progressively, especially as Taiwan has strict regulations on radiation levels in food, Chen said.
Asked whether food labeling regulations would change, Chen said there is no need, as the current labeling regulations, especially for Japanese food products, have been in use for many years.
Photo: CNA
Most countries only place a one to two-year ban on food products from areas affected by radiation and gradually ease restrictions, but a standard should be put in place before restrictions can be eased, he said.
Legislation on the matter, based on scientific fact, is under discussion, he added.
Separately, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) told reporters at the Legislative Yuan that he has not heard of any decision to allow food imports from the five Japanese prefectures.
Any legislation to allow food imports must ensure that imported food products meet international standards regarding food originating from irradiated areas, follow scientific evidence and meet the public’s approval, You said.
The Executive Yuan is tasked with coming up with a policy on the issue, he said, adding that any draft that it creates would abide by the aforementioned requirements.
Political parties — regardless of stance — should support the draft, as long as it meets the requirements, You said.
Commenting on the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) pledge to “foil discussion” over the policy, You said that he would “do his utmost to facilitate communication.”
Taiwan does not set the international standards, so this matter should face the least opposition, while the requirement that any legislation adhere to scientific evidence should not meet much opposition either, You said.
The real obstacle is popular support, as each party’s supporters would have their own opinions on what they consider is right, and this can only be overcome with discussion and negotiation, he said.
Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last night released its latest risk analysis regarding Japanese food imports from the five prefectures.
The results showed that the risk of cancer or genetic defects from consuming foods from the prefectures could be classified as “negligible” in all age groups, it said.
FDA Director Wu Hsiu-mei (吳秀梅) said that the agency would continue to monitor scientific findings on the issue.
Based on standards used by the US Environmental Protection Agency, the average annual increase in radiation exposure for each age group from consuming foods from the prefectures is extremely low, and the risk of cancer or genetic defects in all age groups is less than one in a million, Wu added.
“The Executive Yuan is likely to announce the lifting of the ban at a news conference tomorrow,” a source said.
‘SPORT IS SPORT’: The Sports Administration accepted Huang Yu-ting’s apology for wearing a Chinese national team uniform that she said she got from a friend Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) drew criticism after posting an Instagram video showing her wearing the Chinese speedskating team’s uniform during practice ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The incident happened two days after the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) and the Sports Administration announced that a Taiwanese delegation would attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, despite initially saying the delegation would not attend either event. Huang late on Wednesday said on Facebook that she removed the video after “receiving too many unnecessary comments as well as messages sent to her privately.” “Sport is sport. There is
An incident involving a Dutch reporter in the middle of a live broadcast who was dragged away by Chinese security officials was an isolated event and would not affect foreign media’s reporting at the Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said yesterday. The journalist, Sjoerd den Daas, was delivering his live report to public broadcaster NOS on Friday evening during the Games’ opening ceremony in the Chinese capital when several security officials surrounded him and one of them forcefully dragged him away. Another security officer attempted to hold his hand in front of the camera as the reporter tried to continue
‘CHINA’S CLAIM BASELESS’: The renaming might embolden smaller nations to make similar moves, despite Beijing pressuring Vilnius to reverse course on closer Taiwan ties A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Thursday proposed matching bills in the US Senate and US House of Representatives that would require the US to negotiate the renaming of Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington as the “Taiwan Representative Office.” The mission is currently called the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO). Should the measures become law, any change in the office’s name could provide cover to smaller countries to take similar steps to boost engagement with Taiwan. It might also create a new rift in US-China relations, which are at their lowest point in decades, as Washington is seeking
HOTEL CLUSTER SUSPICION: The CECC is to ask 198 people who quarantined at three sites in Kaohsiung to re-enter quarantine and get tested again, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 40 local COVID-19 cases, but said that the increased case count did not correspond with higher infection risk, as 33 of them tested positive during isolation. The Taoyuan and Kaohsiung city governments yesterday announced that all preschools in the two municipalities would postpone their reopenings until after the Lunar New Year holiday to Feb. 14. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that all new local cases were in the two municipalities — 30 in Taoyuan and 10 in Kaohsiung — and as 33 of them tested positive