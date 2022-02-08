Minister, speaker address Japanese food imports

INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS: Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung said current labeling regulations have covered Japanese food products for many years

By Wu Liang-yi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Rules governing the importation of food products from five Japanese prefectures that were implemented following the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster should be normalized, but any change should prioritize the safety of Taiwanese, and take into account scientific evidence and international regulations, Minister of Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday.

Import regulations should be normalized progressively, especially as Taiwan has strict regulations on radiation levels in food, Chen said.

Asked whether food labeling regulations would change, Chen said there is no need, as the current labeling regulations, especially for Japanese food products, have been in use for many years.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung speaks to reporters in Taipei on Jan. 20. Photo: CNA

Most countries only place a one to two-year ban on food products from areas affected by radiation and gradually ease restrictions, but a standard should be put in place before restrictions can be eased, he said.

Legislation on the matter, based on scientific fact, is under discussion, he added.

Separately, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) told reporters at the Legislative Yuan that he has not heard of any decision to allow food imports from the five Japanese prefectures.

Any legislation to allow food imports must ensure that imported food products meet international standards regarding food originating from irradiated areas, follow scientific evidence and meet the public’s approval, You said.

The Executive Yuan is tasked with coming up with a policy on the issue, he said, adding that any draft that it creates would abide by the aforementioned requirements.

Political parties — regardless of stance — should support the draft, as long as it meets the requirements, You said.

Commenting on the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) pledge to “foil discussion” over the policy, You said that he would “do his utmost to facilitate communication.”

Taiwan does not set the international standards, so this matter should face the least opposition, while the requirement that any legislation adhere to scientific evidence should not meet much opposition either, You said.

The real obstacle is popular support, as each party’s supporters would have their own opinions on what they consider is right, and this can only be overcome with discussion and negotiation, he said.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last night released its latest risk analysis regarding Japanese food imports from the five prefectures.

The results showed that the risk of cancer or genetic defects from consuming foods from the prefectures could be classified as “negligible” in all age groups, it said.

FDA Director Wu Hsiu-mei (吳秀梅) said that the agency would continue to monitor scientific findings on the issue.

Based on standards used by the US Environmental Protection Agency, the average annual increase in radiation exposure for each age group from consuming foods from the prefectures is extremely low, and the risk of cancer or genetic defects in all age groups is less than one in a million, Wu added.

“The Executive Yuan is likely to announce the lifting of the ban at a news conference tomorrow,” a source said.