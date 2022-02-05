The central bank might change its monetary policy at a board meeting next month, as several members brought up the issue in the board’s last meeting in December last year.
The minutes of the December meeting quote one director as saying that if inflationary pressure intensifies, the central bank should raise its interest rates in the next quarterly meeting, which is on March 17.
Characterizing the central bank’s monetary policy approach over the past few years as “mild,” the director said that the board should closely watch the US Federal Reserve’s policies and make adjustments at a measured pace.
The Fed has indicated that it would raise interest rates three to four times this year, starting next month, to rein in inflation pressure amid a high employment rate.
In Taipei, “the central bank should weigh in inflation expectations and price trends, and take them into consideration in the next quarterly meeting,” the director said, urging a “timely” monetary policy adjustment.
Calling Taiwan’s inflation rate less concerning, another board member said that the central bank should ensure that the rate does not exceed 2 percent, adding that the nation’s average inflation rate was 0.95 percent over the past 20 years.
The director said that the central bank would plan early, assess potential effects and take quick policy action whenever necessary.
As for addressing inflation and rising housing prices, the director said that the central bank might have to act “bolder” than in the past two decades.
Another board member voiced reservation, saying that market conditions are due mainly to ample liquidity amid excessive savings and investment deficiency.
Excessive savings have gained momentum following the 2008 global financial crisis and picked up faster last year, despite significant investment gains, as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on private consumption, the director said.
The central bank should take savings into account when drawing up monetary policies, the director said.
If the investment volume continues to grow amid a healthy economy, a higher inflation rate should be acceptable, the director said.
Another board member said that the central bank should consider housing prices, in addition to inflation and economic growth, when weighing policy changes.
“It seems appropriate to gradually embark on monetary normalization, which would help subdue housing prices,” the director said.
Another board member said it is important for the central bank to tell the public that GDP growth would be moderate this year, as economic uncertainty is likely to prevail despite easing supply chain bottlenecks.
“Such communication would help ease inflation expectations,” the director said.
Another board member said that Taiwan has ample liquidity so that rate increases might attract capital inflows and make the situation worse.
The director said that policy adjustments must factor in inflation outlook, the situation in sectors affected by the pandemic and policies set by the central bank’s global peers.
Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) and her husband have welcomed a son, Lin announced yesterday on Facebook, sharing the news with her fans on the eve of the Lunar New Year. While the birth date of the baby was not disclosed, Lin, 47, said that she and her husband were grateful for the addition of the new family member. “Thank you for coming into our family,” Lin wrote in English. After waiting for a long time, an “angel” had been born to her family, the model-turned-actress said. Her family wants to share their joy with loved ones, Lin said, expressing the hope
‘SPORT IS SPORT’: The Sports Administration accepted Huang Yu-ting’s apology for wearing a Chinese national team uniform that she said she got from a friend Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) drew criticism after posting an Instagram video showing her wearing the Chinese speedskating team’s uniform during practice ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The incident happened two days after the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) and the Sports Administration announced that a Taiwanese delegation would attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, despite initially saying the delegation would not attend either event. Huang late on Wednesday said on Facebook that she removed the video after “receiving too many unnecessary comments as well as messages sent to her privately.” “Sport is sport. There is
Protesters across Myanmar yesterday defied a junta order not to mark the first anniversary of the military’s power grab with a silent strike and clapping protests, Agence France-Presse correspondents said. The military takeover that ended the Southeast Asian country’s brief democratic interlude and toppled civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has triggered mass protests and a crackdown on dissent. Struggling to contain the backlash and contending with daily clashes, the junta has killed more than 1,500 civilians, according to a local monitoring group. Swathes of the country are under the control of anti-coup fighters. Residents across commercial hub Yangon and in Mandalay
SPIRIT OF SOLIDARITY: The IOC sent out notices requiring all delegations to the Games to cooperate by attending the two ceremonies, the CTOC said Taiwan’s delegation is to participate in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Beijing this month, in a turnaround decision after receiving requests from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) said on Monday. The IOC has sent out a number of notices since Saturday, requiring all delegations to the Games to cooperate by attending the opening and closing ceremonies, the CTOC said in a statement. Based on the Olympic spirit of solidarity, and the long-term good interaction and mutual understanding between the IOC and the CTOC, Taiwan’s delegation will participate in the opening and