The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would conduct genome sequencing to determine the origin of the virus that has infected three members of the same family.
One of the family members was the only one among 16 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases reported yesterday that did not have a clear source.
The new case is the wife of a man in his 40s who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday after their teenage son was confirmed as having the virus on Monday.
Photo courtesy of the CECC
After the man arrived in Taiwan from China on Jan. 10, he was isolated in a quarantine hotel for the mandatory 14 days, and tested negative for COVID-19 on Jan. 23 just before his isolation period ended.
He then traveled with his wife and son from New Taipei City to Kaohsiung on Tuesday last week and stayed there until Sunday.
The source of their infections is still being investigated, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.
Also yesterday, Kaohsiung authorities said they would fine a man NT$15,000 for eating at a buffet restaurant on Thursday last week while he was supposed to be following seven-day self-health management protocols.
People subject to those protocols must wear a mask at all times when outside their residence, and are not allowed to visit crowded places or dine with a group of people.
Among other domestic cases reported yesterday, six were linked to cluster infections related to the Port of Kaohsiung, seven were thought to be part of a cluster in Taoyuan and one was related to the Yilan County hotel cluster.
There was also one new case in Taipei involving the father of a child who is still in hospital after coming down with COVID-19.
The seven new COVID-19 cases in Taoyuan included six employees of a logistics company and the son of one of the company’s cleaners, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said.
That brought the number of cases linked to the logistics company to 13.
Taoyuan health authorities are expanding COVID-19 screening to another 317 people who have had contact with confirmed cases, and the company has been asked to close until further notice, Cheng said.
In addition to the domestic cases, Taiwan yesterday reported 37 imported cases from travelers arriving from the US, France, Singapore, Canada, Honduras, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Cambodia, Japan and Croatia.
DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) is planning to purchase Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business for its net assets plus a premium of NT$19.8 billion (US$711.51 million) in cash, the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd said yesterday. It would acquire the consumer banking business via a transfer of assets and liabilities, DBS Taiwan general manger Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) told a news conference in Taipei. With a capital injection of S$2.2 billion (US$1.6 billion) from the parent company, DBS Bank Taiwan would pay Citibank NT$19.8 billion as a premium and acquire Citibank Taiwan’s net assets, for which the price has
Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) and her husband have welcomed a son, Lin announced yesterday on Facebook, sharing the news with her fans on the eve of the Lunar New Year. While the birth date of the baby was not disclosed, Lin, 47, said that she and her husband were grateful for the addition of the new family member. “Thank you for coming into our family,” Lin wrote in English. After waiting for a long time, an “angel” had been born to her family, the model-turned-actress said. Her family wants to share their joy with loved ones, Lin said, expressing the hope
‘HAND IN HAND’: William Lai is in Honduras to attend the inauguration of Xiomara Castro, who said that her country hopes to maintain its relationship with Taiwan Honduras is grateful for the support Taiwan has provided and hopes to maintain their relationship, Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro said on Wednesday after meeting Vice President William Lai (賴清德), who is in the country to shore up shaky ties. Honduras is one of 14 countries with formal diplomatic relations with Taipei. Castro floated the idea of ditching Taipei for Beijing in her election campaign. China has ramped up pressure to reduce Taiwan’s international footprint. In comments to Taiwanese media after meeting Lai, who is in Honduras for the presidential inauguration yesterday, Castro thanked Taiwan. “The people of Honduras are always grateful to the people
MEDIA CRACKDOWN: Beijing’s intimidation of foreign journalists include physical assaults, online trolling, hacking, visa denials, threats and lawsuits, a report said The Chinese government is finding new ways to intimidate foreign journalists, their Chinese colleagues and their sources, and harassment has reached such a high level that at least six have left the country, a key report said yesterday. The methods include online trolling, physical assaults, hacking and visa denials, as well as what appears to be official encouragement of lawsuits or threats of legal action against journalists, “typically filed by sources long after they have explicitly agreed to be interviewed.” The report, compiled by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC), said: “The FCCC highlights this development with alarm, as foreigners involved