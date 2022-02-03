CECC searching for source of family cluster

VIOLATION: Kaohsiung is fining a man NT$15,000 for feasting at a buffet restaurant while he was supposed to be following seven-day self-health management protocols

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would conduct genome sequencing to determine the origin of the virus that has infected three members of the same family.

One of the family members was the only one among 16 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases reported yesterday that did not have a clear source.

The new case is the wife of a man in his 40s who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday after their teenage son was confirmed as having the virus on Monday.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang holds a placard showing daily COVID-19 cases at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the CECC

After the man arrived in Taiwan from China on Jan. 10, he was isolated in a quarantine hotel for the mandatory 14 days, and tested negative for COVID-19 on Jan. 23 just before his isolation period ended.

He then traveled with his wife and son from New Taipei City to Kaohsiung on Tuesday last week and stayed there until Sunday.

The source of their infections is still being investigated, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.

Also yesterday, Kaohsiung authorities said they would fine a man NT$15,000 for eating at a buffet restaurant on Thursday last week while he was supposed to be following seven-day self-health management protocols.

People subject to those protocols must wear a mask at all times when outside their residence, and are not allowed to visit crowded places or dine with a group of people.

Among other domestic cases reported yesterday, six were linked to cluster infections related to the Port of Kaohsiung, seven were thought to be part of a cluster in Taoyuan and one was related to the Yilan County hotel cluster.

There was also one new case in Taipei involving the father of a child who is still in hospital after coming down with COVID-19.

The seven new COVID-19 cases in Taoyuan included six employees of a logistics company and the son of one of the company’s cleaners, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said.

That brought the number of cases linked to the logistics company to 13.

Taoyuan health authorities are expanding COVID-19 screening to another 317 people who have had contact with confirmed cases, and the company has been asked to close until further notice, Cheng said.

In addition to the domestic cases, Taiwan yesterday reported 37 imported cases from travelers arriving from the US, France, Singapore, Canada, Honduras, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Cambodia, Japan and Croatia.