Burmese protesters mark coup with strike, clapping

AFP, YANGON, Myanmar





Protesters across Myanmar yesterday defied a junta order not to mark the first anniversary of the military’s power grab with a silent strike and clapping protests, Agence France-Presse correspondents said.

The military takeover that ended the Southeast Asian country’s brief democratic interlude and toppled civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has triggered mass protests and a crackdown on dissent. Struggling to contain the backlash and contending with daily clashes, the junta has killed more than 1,500 civilians, according to a local monitoring group. Swathes of the country are under the control of anti-coup fighters.

Residents across commercial hub Yangon and in Mandalay clapped en masse at 4pm, AFP correspondents and locals said, marking the end of a “silent strike” against the coup.

The roadway up to the railway station sits empty in Mandalay, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: AP

“We were clapping,” one Mandalay resident said. “Other houses in my neighborhood clapped as well.”

The junta had ordered shops to stay open yesterday, but the streets of Yangon began emptying at 10am, a scene that was repeated in Mandalay and the southern Tanintharyi region.

Mandalay’s famous jade market had opened in the morning, but saw little traffic, a resident said.

“No one is going out on the streets around my area and security forces are patrolling,” the resident said. “I’m staying at home playing online games to participate in the silent strike.”

A similar shutdown in December emptied the streets of cities and towns across the country.

Local media yesterday morning showed isolated flashmobs in Yangon and Mandalay, where protesters unfurled pro-democracy banners and set off flares.

Ahead of the anniversary, the junta had threatened to seize businesses that shutter and warned that noisy rallies or sharing anti-military “propaganda” could lead to treason or terrorism charges.

In comments published yesterday, Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing repeated the military’s claim that it had been forced to take power following election fraud by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party in a 2020 vote that international observers said was largely free and fair.

Fresh polls would be called once stability is restored, Min Aung Hlaing told the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

The junta’s information team yesterday released undated video handouts showing pro-military demonstrations in unspecified parts of the country, some holding national flags and chanting slogans in support of the army.

Others held banners denouncing the “People’s Defense Forces” that have sprung up to fight the military and dealt painful blows to junta troops with guerrilla ambushes and mine attacks.

“If the strike is shaping up as is reported, it is a thunderous silence, a resounding rebuke of military rule,” said David Mathieson, an analyst formerly based in Myanmar.

The US, Britain and Canada on Monday unveiled coordinated sanctions on Burmese, including those involved in Aung San Suu Kyi’s trial.

Washington sanctioned Attorney General Thida Oo, Supreme Court Chief Justice Tun Tun Oo and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Tin Oo, all of whom it said were closely involved in the “politically motivated” prosecution of Aung San Suu Kyi.

“We are coordinating these actions with the United Kingdom and Canada ... to further promote accountability for the coup and the violence perpetrated by the regime,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.