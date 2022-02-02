Japanese resolution voices concern on China rights issues

AFP and Reuters, TOKYO





The Japanese parliament yesterday passed a rare resolution expressing concern about rights issues in China, including the treatment of its Uighur Muslim population and Hong Kong, ahead of the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The resolution, adopted by the lower chamber, said the international community has expressed concerns over such issues as internment and the violation of religious freedom in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, Tibet and Hong Kong.

“Human rights issues cannot just be domestic issues, because human rights hold universal values and are a rightful matter of concern for the international community,” the resolution said.

Lawmakers stand up to show their support as the lower house of parliament adopts a resolution on human rights in China in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: Reuters / Kyodo

“This chamber recognizes changes to the status quo with force, which are symbolized by the serious human rights situation, as a threat to the international community,” it said.

The wording of the resolution proposed by a bipartisan group was reportedly watered down after lengthy discussions, avoiding directly accusing Beijing of rights abuses.

However, it comes at a time of increased focus on China’s rights record as the country prepares to host the Games from Friday to Feb. 20.

Tokyo has sought to walk a careful line in its approach to China, balancing the pressure put on Beijing by close ally Washington. The US and China are Japan’s biggest trading partners.

The resolution also calls on the Japanese government to engage constructively on rights issues in China.

Beijing slammed the resolution as a “serious political provocation.”

The resolution “grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said, adding that “China reserves the right to take further measures.”

China has long denied accusations over its treatment of Uighurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic people, including a US allegation it committed genocide.

Experts have estimated that more than 1 million people are incarcerated in camps in the Xinjiang region.

Likewise, Beijing has denied claims that Tibetans live under strict surveillance with the threat of jail or abuse for any signs of a non-Chinese identity, including possessing images of the Dalai Lama — their exiled spiritual leader.

On Hong Kong, Japan has repeatedly expressed “grave concerns” over its electoral system as China ramped up control of the territory, prompting huge pro-democracy protests.

Japan in December said it would not send government representatives to the Beijing Olympics as it called on China to respect human rights and the rule of law.

The move came after the US, Britain, Australia and Canada announced diplomatic boycotts of the Games over what they consider to be widespread rights abuses by China.