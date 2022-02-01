A Hong Kong Cabinet minister resigned yesterday for attending a birthday party alongside dozens of officials and lawmakers just days after the territory’s government had called on people to avoid large gatherings to fight a COVID-19 outbreak.
“I have today tendered my resignation to the chief executive and intend to leave the post today,” Hong Kong Home Affairs Minister Caspar Tsui (徐英偉) said in a statement.
“As one of the principal officials taking the lead in the anti-epidemic fight, I have not set the best example during the recent outbreak,” he added.
Photo: AP
Tsui’s resignation is a blow to the administration of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), whose time in office has been marked by huge pro-democracy protests and a subsequent crackdown on dissent that has transformed Hong Kong.
The Jan. 3 birthday bash at a tapas restaurant for Witman Hung (洪為民), a member of China’s top lawmaking body, became a source of embarrassment for Lam as her government pursues a strict “zero COVID-19” policy similar to Beijing’s.
The guest list emerged after health authorities traced an infected person to the party.
Among the more than 200 people present were over a dozen top officials — including the territory’s police, immigration and anti-corruption chiefs — as well as 20 lawmakers.
While the party was not illegal at the time under Hong Kong’s strict social distancing rules, the territory’s health chief had warned people three days earlier to avoid large groups.
Lam said the officials failed to set an example and ordered a probe.
