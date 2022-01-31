Cold weather to remain until tomorrow

Staff writer, with CNA





A cold air mass approaching Taiwan is likely to affect the nation until tonight, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

Temperatures last night fell to 12°C to 15°C in northern, central and northeastern Taiwan, and 15°C to 17°C in eastern Taiwan, the bureau said.

The cold air mass would affect all parts of the country today, and bring brief showers to northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as the Matsu and Kinmen islands, the bureau said.

People wearing coats and carrying umbrellas walk on a street in Taipei yesterday. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

It should weaken tomorrow and Wednesday, with temperatures rising slightly as Taiwanese celebrate the first two days of the Year of the Tiger, the bureau said.

A passing cold front would cause temperatures to plunge again until Saturday or Sunday, it said.

Atmospheric moisture is forecast to drop over the weekend, reducing the chance of rain, with only windward locations in the north and eastern parts of the country experiencing sporadic rain, the bureau said.

Mist could affect visibility in western Taiwan, and on the Kinmen and Matsu islands on Wednesday and Thursday, it added, urging motorists to drive carefully.