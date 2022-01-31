UK to offer NATO more troops

TALL ORDER: Although the UK could double its troop presence in eastern Europe, a top official said it was ‘very unlikely’ British soldiers would fight alongside Ukrainians

AFP, LONDON





The UK is preparing to offer NATO a “major” deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in Europe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said late on Saturday, to respond to rising “Russian hostility” toward Ukraine.

The offer, set to be made to NATO military chiefs next week, could see London double the approximately 1,150 UK troops already in eastern European countries and “defensive weapons” sent to Estonia, his office said.

“This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin — we will not tolerate their destabilizing activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face Russian hostility,” Johnson said in a statement.

People walk past a large clock during snowfall in downtown Kiev yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I have ordered our armed forces to prepare to deploy across Europe next week, ensuring we are able to support our NATO allies on land, at sea and in the air,” he added.

The offer was yesterday clarified by British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss, who told the BBC that it was “very unlikely” British soldiers would be sent to fight alongside Ukrainian troops in the event of a Russian invasion.

“This is about making sure that the Ukrainian forces have all the support we can give them,” she said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the BBC that NATO has no plans to deploy combat troops to non-NATO member Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion.

“We have no plans to deploy NATO combat troops to Ukraine ... we are focusing on providing support,” he said.

“There is a difference between being a NATO member and being a strong and highly valued partner as Ukraine,” he added. “There’s no doubt about that.”

Johnson said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin chose “bloodshed and destruction” in Ukraine, it would be “a tragedy for Europe,” adding that “Ukraine must be free to choose its own future.”

UK officials would be dispatched to Brussels, home to NATO headquarters, to finalize details of the military offer after ministers discuss the differing options today.

The possible deployment of aircraft, warships and military specialists, as well as troops and weaponry, would reinforce NATO’s defenses and “underpin the UK’s support for Nordic and Baltic partners,” Johnson’s office said.

The UK already has more than 900 military personnel based in Estonia, and more than 100 are in Ukraine as part of a training mission that started in 2015. A light cavalry squadron of about 150 personnel is deployed in Poland.

The warship HMS Prince of Wales — currently in the so-called “High North” European Arctic region, leading the NATO’s Maritime High Readiness Force — is on standby “to move within hours should tensions rise further,” Downing Street said.

Truss yesterday told Sky News that the UK would soon unveil new sanctions legislation to hit “a much wider variety” of Russian economic targets as part of efforts to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine.

The draft law would widen the country’s sanctions toolbox so “any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia” could be targeted, Truss said.

“There will be nowhere to hide for Putin’s oligarchs,” she said.

“What I’ll be announcing later this week is improved legislation on sanctions so we can target more Russian interests that are of direct relevance to the Kremlin,” Truss added.

She also said that Germany appeared to be taking “a much tougher line” on the controversial pipeline Nord Stream 2 built to relay Russian gas to Europe.

“We cannot favor short-term economic interests over the long-term survival of freedom and democracy in Europe. That’s the tough decision all of us have got to make,” Truss said.

Additional reporting by Reuters