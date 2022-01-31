The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is monitoring three COVID-19 transmission chains with unclear infection sources, while other large clusters appear to be stabilizing, it said yesterday, as it reported 14 local cases.
Two more workers at Askey Computer Corp (亞旭) tested positive during isolation, adding to a cluster infection at Taoyuan’s Farglory Free Trade Zone (遠雄自由貿易園區), said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
One new case — the wife of a previous case, who is the neighbor of an infected harbor worker — is linked to a Port of Kaohsiung cluster, but as no other cases were reported yesterday morning, the cluster seems to be stabilizing, Chen said.
Photo: CNA
A case linked to a cluster associated with the Tasty Steak (西堤牛排) restaurant in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) is a close friend of a previous case, and tested positive during isolation, Chen said, adding that the cluster also seems to be under control, with some cases already released from isolation.
Five new cases are linked to an Yilan County hotel cluster, which are linked to an infected guest who stayed at the hotel before returning to Kaohsiung, Chen said.
The cases are associated with a Kaohsiung preschool attended by the hotel case’s child.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
Out of about 100 people at the preschool, six students have so far tested positive and the situation must be closely monitored, Chen said.
Five new cases are linked to a cluster associated with a Chien Tu Hot Pot (錢都日式涮涮鍋) restaurant and a preschool in Taoyuan’s Bade District (八德), including four friends of a previous case and a family member of a previous case linked to the preschool, Chen said.
The five cases had visited a nail salon, whose owner was a previously confirmed case, he said, adding that the four friends work at the same company, where contact tracing is under way.
Among recent cluster infections, Chen said that he is most concerned about three unclear transmission chains: the Yilan hotel cluster, which has extended to a preschool in Kaohsiung; the hotpot and preschool cluster in Taoyuan; and a cluster in Taipei involving a real-estate agent and his sister, who is a chef at Grand Hotel Taipei (圓山飯店).
No new cases linked to the Taipei cluster have been reported in the past two days, he said, adding that the clusters would be closely monitored until at least Thursday next week.
The CECC is also closely monitoring several other cases with unclear infection sources, including a cluster involving a retired man in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭), two separate cases who tested positive in Bade and a married couple in Taoyuan, who also have no clear connections to previous cases, he said.
The CECC reported 40 imported cases, including eight arrivals who tested positive at the airport and 32 people who tested positive in quarantine.
