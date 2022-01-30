Top Pentagon officials on Friday backed a renewed push for diplomacy to avert conflict in Ukraine, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Western leaders to avoid stirring “panic” over the Russian troop buildup on his country’s borders.
In a call that lasted more than an hour, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin likewise agreed on the need for de-escalation, with Putin saying he had “no offensive plans,” a Macron aide said.
At the Pentagon, top officials urged a focus on diplomacy, while saying that Russia had enough troops and equipment in place to threaten the whole of Ukraine.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Any such conflict would be “horrific” for both sides, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said.
“If that was unleashed on Ukraine, it would be significant, very significant, and it would result in a significant amount of casualties,” Milley said.
“And you can imagine what that might look like in dense urban areas, along roads and so on and so forth. It would be horrific, it will be terrible,” he said.
Neither Putin nor his Western counterparts have until now appeared ready to give ground in the weeks-long crisis, the worst in decades in the region between Russia and Western Europe.
However, speaking alongside Milley, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said war in Ukraine could still be avoided.
“Conflict is not inevitable. There is still time and space for diplomacy,” Austin said.
During his talks with Macron, Putin “expressed no offensive plans and said he wanted to continue the talks with France and our allies,” an aide to the French president said.
Their conversation “enabled us to agree on the need for a de-escalation,” the aide told journalists. Putin “said very clearly that he did not want confrontation.”
Since October last year, Russia has amassed more than 100,000 combat troops and equipment, and support forces along its frontier with Ukraine and more recently in Belarus, which borders Ukraine on the north.
Western officials say Russia has also mustered more air and sea assets in the region, creating a complex threat like none seen since the Cold War.
Moscow has demanded wide-ranging security guarantees from the West, including that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO.
Those demands have been the subject of intensive negotiations, with the West warning of far-reaching consequences if diplomacy fails and Russia attacks.
“We don’t need this panic,” Zelenskiy told a news conference with foreign media, saying that he wanted to avoid hurting his country’s already battered economy.
“There are signals even from respected leaders of states, they just say that tomorrow there will be war. This is panic — how much does it cost for our state?” he asked.
Putin also made clear to Macron during their talks that the written responses from the West to his demands this week had fallen short of Russia’s expectations, the Kremlin said.
“The US and NATO responses did not take into account Russia’s fundamental concerns including preventing NATO’s expansion,” Putin said, according to the Kremlin’s readout of the call.
‘STIRRING CONFLICT’: Chinese content farms use hundreds of fake accounts to reach ‘every corner of society,’ an official at the Investigation Bureau said China is conducting disinformation campaigns that involve more than 400 fake accounts targeting Taiwanese on social media, the Investigation Bureau said on Friday. China is trying to infiltrate social media, Internet forums and online chatrooms that are popular among Taiwanese to subvert the public’s trust in the government, destabilize society and meddle in elections, the bureau said. Since it started tracing fake accounts and disinformation to Chinese content farms in April last year, the Information and Communication Security Division investigated 2,773 such cases, the bureau said. It has forwarded 174 cases to prosecutors, who have listed 234 people as suspects, the bureau added. An
SHOW OF FORCE: Incursions of 39 Chinese warplanes on Sunday and 13 yesterday were likely in response to US-Japan exercises off Okinawa, military analysts said China on Sunday sent 39 warplanes — mostly fighter jets — into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), in its second-largest single-day incursion, the Ministry of National Defense said. Thirteen warplanes entered the zone yesterday, it added. The ministry late on Sunday said that the air force scrambled aircraft to broadcast warnings and deployed air-defense missile systems. The Chinese warplanes included 24 J-16 fighters — which experts say are among China’s favorite jets for testing Taiwan’s air defenses — 10 J-10s and one nuclear-capable H-6 bomber. Yesterday’s incursion included eight J-16s and two J-16Ds — a jet introduced at an air show last year
SEARCHING LINKS: While targeted testing added cases to existing clusters, new cases were linked to the Taipei Grand Hotel and an Yilan hotel, Chen Shih-chung said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 52 local COVID-19 cases, including 30 linked to Taoyuan businesses and 15 linked to Kaohsiung Harbor. The remaining seven cases include a cluster of four — three family members and a friend — in Taipei and New Taipei City, two cases linked to a Tasty Steak (西堤牛排) restaurant in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) and one case in Yilan County, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. As 70 cases were on Friday and Saturday reported among workers at Askey Computer Corp (亞旭) in Taoyuan’s Farglory Free Trade Zone
LEVEL 2 ALERT STAYS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said restrictions are mostly the same until after the Lunar New Year holiday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that a level 2 COVID-19 alert would be extended to Feb. 7, and that tightened visitor restrictions at hospitals and long-term care facilities would be expanded to cover the whole nation, effective immediately. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that domestic restrictions would mostly remain the same, including the extended mask mandate that was implemented on Jan. 9. As announced on Saturday, drinking and eating are banned on public transport, including buses, trains, boats and domestic flights, he said. Business and public venues have been asked to strictly