Ukraine president urges West to stop spreading ‘panic’

AFP, WASHINGTON





Top Pentagon officials on Friday backed a renewed push for diplomacy to avert conflict in Ukraine, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Western leaders to avoid stirring “panic” over the Russian troop buildup on his country’s borders.

In a call that lasted more than an hour, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin likewise agreed on the need for de-escalation, with Putin saying he had “no offensive plans,” a Macron aide said.

At the Pentagon, top officials urged a focus on diplomacy, while saying that Russia had enough troops and equipment in place to threaten the whole of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at a news conference in Kiev on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Any such conflict would be “horrific” for both sides, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said.

“If that was unleashed on Ukraine, it would be significant, very significant, and it would result in a significant amount of casualties,” Milley said.

“And you can imagine what that might look like in dense urban areas, along roads and so on and so forth. It would be horrific, it will be terrible,” he said.

Neither Putin nor his Western counterparts have until now appeared ready to give ground in the weeks-long crisis, the worst in decades in the region between Russia and Western Europe.

However, speaking alongside Milley, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said war in Ukraine could still be avoided.

“Conflict is not inevitable. There is still time and space for diplomacy,” Austin said.

During his talks with Macron, Putin “expressed no offensive plans and said he wanted to continue the talks with France and our allies,” an aide to the French president said.

Their conversation “enabled us to agree on the need for a de-escalation,” the aide told journalists. Putin “said very clearly that he did not want confrontation.”

Since October last year, Russia has amassed more than 100,000 combat troops and equipment, and support forces along its frontier with Ukraine and more recently in Belarus, which borders Ukraine on the north.

Western officials say Russia has also mustered more air and sea assets in the region, creating a complex threat like none seen since the Cold War.

Moscow has demanded wide-ranging security guarantees from the West, including that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO.

Those demands have been the subject of intensive negotiations, with the West warning of far-reaching consequences if diplomacy fails and Russia attacks.

“We don’t need this panic,” Zelenskiy told a news conference with foreign media, saying that he wanted to avoid hurting his country’s already battered economy.

“There are signals even from respected leaders of states, they just say that tomorrow there will be war. This is panic — how much does it cost for our state?” he asked.

Putin also made clear to Macron during their talks that the written responses from the West to his demands this week had fallen short of Russia’s expectations, the Kremlin said.

“The US and NATO responses did not take into account Russia’s fundamental concerns including preventing NATO’s expansion,” Putin said, according to the Kremlin’s readout of the call.