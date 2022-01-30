China and the US could end up in a military conflict if the US encourages Taiwanese independence, Chinese Ambassador to Washington Qin Gang (秦剛) said in a US radio interview broadcast on Friday.
“Let me emphasize this. The Taiwan issue is the biggest tinderbox between China and the United States,” Qin told National Public Radio.
“If the Taiwanese authorities, emboldened by the United States, keep going down the road for independence, it most likely [will] involve China and the United States, the two big countries, in a military conflict,” he said.
Photo: Reuters
Asked to comment, the US Department of Defense said the US remained committed to its “one China” policy and its commitments under the US Taiwan Relations Act.
Under the long-standing policy, Washington officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei, while the act requires the US to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.
“We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability, while also maintaining our own capacity to resist any use of force that would jeopardize the security of the people of Taiwan,” a Pentagon spokesperson said.
The US Department of State and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Qin’s remark, which came just hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) discussed the crisis over Ukraine.
While Chinese officials have warned of military action over Taiwan, it is unusual for them to link it directly to the US.
Tensions between Taipei and Beijing have escalated in the past few months as China’s military has conducted repeated air missions over the Taiwan Strait.
US President Joe Biden has said that the US was not encouraging independence for Taiwan, but he caused a stir in October last year, when he said it would come to the nation’s defense if China attacked.
The latter remark appeared to depart from Washington’s long-held policy of “strategic ambiguity” — not making clear how the US would respond — although the White House quickly said Biden was not signaling a change in policy.
‘STIRRING CONFLICT’: Chinese content farms use hundreds of fake accounts to reach ‘every corner of society,’ an official at the Investigation Bureau said China is conducting disinformation campaigns that involve more than 400 fake accounts targeting Taiwanese on social media, the Investigation Bureau said on Friday. China is trying to infiltrate social media, Internet forums and online chatrooms that are popular among Taiwanese to subvert the public’s trust in the government, destabilize society and meddle in elections, the bureau said. Since it started tracing fake accounts and disinformation to Chinese content farms in April last year, the Information and Communication Security Division investigated 2,773 such cases, the bureau said. It has forwarded 174 cases to prosecutors, who have listed 234 people as suspects, the bureau added. An
SHOW OF FORCE: Incursions of 39 Chinese warplanes on Sunday and 13 yesterday were likely in response to US-Japan exercises off Okinawa, military analysts said China on Sunday sent 39 warplanes — mostly fighter jets — into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), in its second-largest single-day incursion, the Ministry of National Defense said. Thirteen warplanes entered the zone yesterday, it added. The ministry late on Sunday said that the air force scrambled aircraft to broadcast warnings and deployed air-defense missile systems. The Chinese warplanes included 24 J-16 fighters — which experts say are among China’s favorite jets for testing Taiwan’s air defenses — 10 J-10s and one nuclear-capable H-6 bomber. Yesterday’s incursion included eight J-16s and two J-16Ds — a jet introduced at an air show last year
SEARCHING LINKS: While targeted testing added cases to existing clusters, new cases were linked to the Taipei Grand Hotel and an Yilan hotel, Chen Shih-chung said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 52 local COVID-19 cases, including 30 linked to Taoyuan businesses and 15 linked to Kaohsiung Harbor. The remaining seven cases include a cluster of four — three family members and a friend — in Taipei and New Taipei City, two cases linked to a Tasty Steak (西堤牛排) restaurant in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) and one case in Yilan County, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. As 70 cases were on Friday and Saturday reported among workers at Askey Computer Corp (亞旭) in Taoyuan’s Farglory Free Trade Zone
LEVEL 2 ALERT STAYS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said restrictions are mostly the same until after the Lunar New Year holiday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that a level 2 COVID-19 alert would be extended to Feb. 7, and that tightened visitor restrictions at hospitals and long-term care facilities would be expanded to cover the whole nation, effective immediately. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that domestic restrictions would mostly remain the same, including the extended mask mandate that was implemented on Jan. 9. As announced on Saturday, drinking and eating are banned on public transport, including buses, trains, boats and domestic flights, he said. Business and public venues have been asked to strictly