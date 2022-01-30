COVID-19 antibody tests conducted on donated blood samples last year found a low positivity rate, indicating a low level of undetected infections, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, adding that monitoring programs for early COVID-19 detection in local communities would continue.
The antibody tests were conducted on 5,000 blood samples taken from donors randomly selected by the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation, to gauge the prevalence of COVID-19 infection and the changes in antibody responses after vaccination during a local outbreak in May last year.
It is one of five enhanced COVID-19 monitoring programs launched on Aug. 30 last year.
Photo: CNA
From April 25 to July 3 last year, the nation recorded 288,709 blood donations from people aged 17 to 65, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.
After removing 246 donors who opted out of the antibody test, as well as repeat donors, samples were randomly selected from 266,756 people, he said.
Among the 5,000 samples, only one had antibodies against the nucleocapsid protein and the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, which translates into a positivity rate of 0.02 percent, Chuang said.
Natural infection can induce the creation of nucleocapsid and spike protein antibodies, while vaccines can only induce the creation of antibodies against the spike protein, he said.
Of the total, 258 samples had antibodies against the spike protein, implying a vaccination rate of about 5.2 percent, he added.
Chuang said the test’s 0.02 percent positivity rate was close to the 0.06 percent COVID-19 positivity rate in Taiwan at the time of testing, and the 5.2 percent implied vaccination rate was also similar to 5.8 percent vaccination coverage rate as of June 19 last year, so the survey suggests that there were few undetected infections in local communities at the time.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the survey results imply that local communities are relatively safe, as the number of undetected cases was low, and two other seroprevalence surveys for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 conducted by two other establishments last year resulted in positivity rates of about 0.08 percent and 0.05 percent.
One of the other four programs had as of Jan. 22 provided government-funded at-home rapid test kits at 274 designated clinics in 21 counties and cities for people with respiratory symptoms, Chen said, adding that only one COVID-19 case was diagnosed among 17,834 people tested.
A total of 80,456 weekly government-funded rapid tests conducted on high-risk workers at four international airports and 12 international harbors resulted in the diagnosis of two COVID-19 cases, he said.
Chen said that 176 wastewater samples collected from 11 monitoring stations, as well as the inner and outer packages of 978 items from 253 batches of frozen foods imported from 30 countries, all tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.
Border control measures and monitoring programs would continue in hopes of detecting COVID-19 cases earlier and cut the chain of transmission, he said.
