HK quarantine mandate cut from 21 to 14 days

AP, HONG KONG





Hong Kong is cutting the length of mandatory quarantine for people arriving from abroad from 21 to 14 days, even as the territory battles a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

Hong Kong’s tight restrictions on foreign travel had drawn complaints, especially from its large expatriate community.

However, the relaxation of rules does not satisfy calls for a lowering of almost all quarantine requirements, as some countries have done, but represents a break with China and its “zero tolerance” policy toward the virus that still requires all foreign arrivals to isolate for 21 days, has cut key domestic travel links and placed millions under lockdown.

Health workers move elderly residents of Hong Kong’s Kwai Chung area to a government quarantine facility on Saturday last week. Photo: Reuter

After leaving their quarantine hotels, travelers to the territory would still need to remain at home for an additional seven days for self-monitoring, the Hong Kong government said.

Restaurants still need to close at 6pm, proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required to gain access to many public areas and some apartment buildings remain under lockdown.

Authorities yesterday reported 164 new cases, most of them imported or linked to imported cases.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) on Thursday told reporters that the loosening of quarantine restrictions was “not because of pressure from anybody. It’s just because of science.”

She said the change would be unlikely to satisfy the business community, but ruled out a complete opening of borders because “we do not possess the prerequisites for living with the virus.”

However, if the vaccination rate reaches the target of 90 percent, “then that is the moment for us to consider some adaptation to our existing policies,” she said.

It is expected to take Hong Kong at least six weeks to vaccinate 90 percent of the population if the current immunization pace holds, meaning that the territory might in the middle of March start easing restrictions.

The first-dose vaccination rate among people aged 12 or older stands at 79 percent and would cross 90 percent by March 14, according to Bloomberg News calculations based on the average speed over the past three weeks.

The territory’s elderly have been a consistent concern for authorities, as just 31 percent of those aged 80 or older have received a first dose.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg