Russia yesterday sent its strongest signal so far that it is willing to engage with US security proposals and reiterated that it does not want war over Ukraine.
“If it depends on Russia, then there will be no war. We don’t want wars, but we also won’t allow our interests to be rudely trampled, to be ignored,” Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov told Russian radio stations in an interview.
Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border as it presses demands for a redrawing of post-Cold War security arrangements in Europe.
Photo: Reuters / Russian Foreign Ministry
The US and its allies have warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country would face swift and tough economic sanctions if it attacks Ukraine.
Lavrov said that the West was ignoring Russia’s interests, but there was at least “something” in written responses submitted by the US and NATO on Wednesday to Russia’s proposals.
While the responses have not been made public, both have stated that they are willing to engage with Moscow on arms control and confidence-building measures.
They have ruled out acceding to other demands, including that Ukraine must never be allowed to join NATO.
Lavrov said that he expected to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken again in the next couple of weeks.
He said, without giving details, that the US counterproposals were better than NATO’s.
Russia was studying them and Putin would decide how to respond, he added.
The comments were among the most conciliatory that Moscow has made on the Ukraine crisis, which has escalated into one of the tensest standoffs between Russia and the West since the Cold War ended three decades ago.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, yesterday said that his country had absolutely no interest in a war and that conflict would break out only if Belarus or Russia were directly attacked.
French President Emmanuel Macron was yesterday due to speak by telephone with Putin.
“It is up to Vladimir Putin to say if he wants consultations or confrontation,” French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio, asking whether the Russian leader wanted to be a “destabilizing power” or would seek de-escalation.
The Kremlin said it did not rule out that Putin would provide some Russian assessments of the Western response to its proposals during the conversation.
‘STIRRING CONFLICT’: Chinese content farms use hundreds of fake accounts to reach ‘every corner of society,’ an official at the Investigation Bureau said China is conducting disinformation campaigns that involve more than 400 fake accounts targeting Taiwanese on social media, the Investigation Bureau said on Friday. China is trying to infiltrate social media, Internet forums and online chatrooms that are popular among Taiwanese to subvert the public’s trust in the government, destabilize society and meddle in elections, the bureau said. Since it started tracing fake accounts and disinformation to Chinese content farms in April last year, the Information and Communication Security Division investigated 2,773 such cases, the bureau said. It has forwarded 174 cases to prosecutors, who have listed 234 people as suspects, the bureau added. An
SEARCHING LINKS: While targeted testing added cases to existing clusters, new cases were linked to the Taipei Grand Hotel and an Yilan hotel, Chen Shih-chung said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 52 local COVID-19 cases, including 30 linked to Taoyuan businesses and 15 linked to Kaohsiung Harbor. The remaining seven cases include a cluster of four — three family members and a friend — in Taipei and New Taipei City, two cases linked to a Tasty Steak (西堤牛排) restaurant in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) and one case in Yilan County, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. As 70 cases were on Friday and Saturday reported among workers at Askey Computer Corp (亞旭) in Taoyuan’s Farglory Free Trade Zone
SHOW OF FORCE: Incursions of 39 Chinese warplanes on Sunday and 13 yesterday were likely in response to US-Japan exercises off Okinawa, military analysts said China on Sunday sent 39 warplanes — mostly fighter jets — into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), in its second-largest single-day incursion, the Ministry of National Defense said. Thirteen warplanes entered the zone yesterday, it added. The ministry late on Sunday said that the air force scrambled aircraft to broadcast warnings and deployed air-defense missile systems. The Chinese warplanes included 24 J-16 fighters — which experts say are among China’s favorite jets for testing Taiwan’s air defenses — 10 J-10s and one nuclear-capable H-6 bomber. Yesterday’s incursion included eight J-16s and two J-16Ds — a jet introduced at an air show last year
‘DANGEROUS’: A cluster at a factory in Taoyuan can be traced to two workers who were infected at a steakhouse where they did not scan the QR code, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 82 domestic COVID-19 cases, including dozens of workers at an electronics company in Taoyuan. Most of the 82 cases are linked to two clusters: 14 to one that was traced to a worker at Kaohsiung Harbor, and 64 to a factory of Askey Computer Corp (亞旭) in Taoyuan’s Farglory Free Trade Zone (遠雄自由貿易港區), said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Regarding the Kaohsiung cluster, Chen said that the 14 new cases are 10 workers at the harbor, two of their family members, and a mother and son who