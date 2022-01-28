US response on Kiev offers little optimism: Russia

Washington’s rejection of Russia’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine left little ground for optimism, the Kremlin said yesterday, while adding that dialogue was still possible.

Tensions have soared in the past few weeks, as the US and its NATO allies expressed concern that a buildup of about 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine signaled that Moscow planned to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. Russia denies having any such designs — and has laid out a series of demands it says would improve security in Europe.

However, as expected, the US and the Western alliance on Wednesday firmly rejected any concessions on Moscow’s main points, refusing to permanently ban Ukraine from joining NATO, and saying that allied deployments of troops and military equipment in Eastern Europe are non-negotiable.

Ukrainian servicewoman Anastasia rests on Wednesday in a shelter on a front line near the Avdiivka Village, not far from Donetsk, a Ukrainian city controlled by pro-Russia militants. Photo: EPA-EFE

The US did outline areas in which some of Russia’s concerns might be addressed, possibly offering a path to de-escalation.

“There is no change, there will be no change,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, repeating the warning that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.

All eyes are now on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will decide how Moscow would respond amid fears that Europe could again be plunged into war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the response from the US — and a similar one from NATO — left “little ground for optimism.”

At the same time, he added that “there always are prospects for continuing a dialogue, it’s in the interests of both us and the Americans.”

The US’ response contained some elements that could lead to “the start of a serious talk on secondary issues,” Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said, but added that “the document contains no positive response on the main issue.”

Those are the Russian demands for the non-expansion of NATO and the non-deployment of weapons that might threaten Russia.

Lavrov told reporters that top officials would submit their proposals to Putin, and Peskov said the Russian reaction would come soon.

The evasive official comments show that it is Putin who would single-handedly determine Russia’s next moves. The Russian leader has warned that he would order unspecified “military-technical measures” if the West refuses to heed the demands.

Peskov added that Putin and US President Joe Biden would decide whether they need to have another conversation following two calls last month.

While the diplomacy sputters on, so, too, do maneuvers that have escalated tensions. Russia has launched a series of military drills: Motorized infantry and artillery units in southwestern Russia practiced firing live ammunition, warplanes in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea performed bombing runs, dozens of warships sailed for training exercises in the Black Sea and the arctic, and Russian fighter jets and paratroopers arrived in Belarus for joint war games.

NATO said it was bolstering its deterrence in the Baltic Sea region, and the US ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert for potential deployment to Europe.