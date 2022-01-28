EU seeks WTO action in China-Lithuania dispute

AP, BRUSSELS





The EU yesterday stepped up its dispute with China as it took an economic spat over exports from member state Lithuania to the world trade’s governing body and accused Beijing of seeking to undermine the 27-nation bloc’s single market.

European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said that the EU was owed more respect and that Beijing should stop coercing member states with heavy-handed trade tactics like blocking imports based on political grounds.

“Our relationship requires mutual respect,” Dombrovskis said, as he announced the EU action at the WTO.

The flags of Taiwan, left, and Lithuania are displayed at the Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius on Thursday last week. Photo: Reuters

Lithuania broke with diplomatic custom by agreeing that Taiwan’s representative office in Vilnius would bear the name “Taiwanese” instead of Chinese Taipei, a term used by other countries to avoid offending Beijing.

Beijing expelled the Lithuanian ambassador and withdrew its own ambassador. Last month, Lithuania closed its own embassy in the Chinese capital. Tensions have mounted, and Lithuania, together with the EU, accuse Beijing of holding up goods at China’s borders.

“Let me be clear these measures are a threat to the integrity of the EU single market, so it affects the entire EU trade and EU supply chains, and they have a negative effect on EU industry,” Dombrovskis said.

European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis speaks during a Eurogroup finance ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Jan. 17. Photo: EPA-EFE

Even if Lithuania only has a population of 2.8 million, Dombrovkis said that not reacting to Beijing’s actions could spread throughout the whole bloc of 450 million people.

“China is putting pressure on international companies to abandon the use of Lithuanian components in their production. Otherwise, they may face import restrictions,” he said.

Because of it, such an economic move against one member state made it a trade attack on all, he added.

“The EU is determined to act as one and act fast against measures in breach of WTO rules,” he said.

Lithuania was thankful to have such EU support.

“This step is a clear message to China that the EU will not tolerate politically motivated actions of economic coercion,” Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

The European Commission manages trade on behalf of the 27 EU member countries. It says it has built up evidence of Chinese restrictions.

They include a refusal to clear Lithuanian goods through customs, the rejection of import applications from Lithuania and pressuring European companies.

However, the WTO could take many months, if not years, before a final decision is reached.

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement giving Lithuania and the EU “the greatest solidarity and support.”

It said that China’s “improper economic and trade measures” had “troubled and repelled many countries.”

Additional reporting by AFP