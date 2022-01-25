The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that a level 2 COVID-19 alert would be extended to Feb. 7, and that tightened visitor restrictions at hospitals and long-term care facilities would be expanded to cover the whole nation, effective immediately.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that domestic restrictions would mostly remain the same, including the extended mask mandate that was implemented on Jan. 9.
As announced on Saturday, drinking and eating are banned on public transport, including buses, trains, boats and domestic flights, he said.
Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP
Business and public venues have been asked to strictly implement contact registration, temperature measurements, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, and employee health management, as well as to immediately respond to confirmed cases, he said, adding that retail stores and markets must follow capacity limit guidelines and are banned from offering food samples.
Restaurants are also required to provide handwashing facilities or hand disinfectant, prohibit guests from raising a toast at each table and strictly implement contact registration, Chen said, adding that if they fail to comply with the rules after being fined and asked to improve, they would be banned from offering dine-in services.
Religious venues and gatherings should follow the tightened guidelines announced by the Ministry of the Interior on Saturday, which include strictly observing social distancing indoors and outdoors, he added.
Photo: CNA
For any activity that could attract more than 500 attendees at places of worship, organizers need to present an infection prevention plan that must be approved by their local government, the Ministry of the Interior has said.
After the CECC announced tightened visitor restrictions at hospital and residential long-term care facilities in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan and Keelung, the rules were expanded to cover the whole nation from yesterday.
“Visiting hospitalized patients is prohibited at all hospitals nationwide, unless under exceptional conditions, and the ... visitors must have a negative result from an antigen or polymerase chain reaction test for COVID-19 within three days of the visit,” Chen said, adding that fully vaccinated visitors can undergo a government-funded test.
Photo: CNA
Before being hospitalized, people who are fully vaccinated can undergo a government-funded test for COVID-19, and each hospital patient can only have one accompanying caregiver, who is also eligible for a government-funded test if they are fully vaccinated, otherwise they must pay for their test weekly, he said.
All healthcare workers in high-risk hospital departments — emergency rooms, intensive care units or those that handle the treatment of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients — and who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, should receive their booster before Tuesday next week, Chen said.
The general rule for visiting long-term care facilities is the same — no visiting is allowed, unless under special circumstances, he said.
New residents must provide a negative COVID-19 test result from within three days of moving in, and restrictions would be placed on them for the first 14 days based on the percentage of vaccinated staff members and residents at the facility, he added.
PAPERS, PLEASE: A digital certificate or a printout would return one of three results: green for ‘pass,’ red for ‘not passed’ or yellow for ‘to be determined,’ the CECC said Starting today, people can download a Digital COVID-19 Certificate, with the government now requiring people at night clubs, karaoke bars and other businesses in “eight major special establishment categories” to be fully vaccinated and present a vaccination certificate. The eight categories include dance venues, massage parlors, hostess bars and saunas. Customers and service personnel at the venues have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, as they can neither avoid contact with people nor strictly observe distancing guidelines, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. As such, both groups are required to be fully vaccinated, meaning that they must have had at least a
ORDER OF 66 JETS: Delivering the F-16s faster and enabling Taiwan to develop its fleet into one of the biggest in Asia would be based on ‘risk assessment,’ one official said The US is looking for ways to accelerate delivery of Taiwan’s next generation of newly built F-16 jets, US officials said, bolstering the Taiwanese air force’s ability to respond to what Taipei and Washington see as increasing intimidation by the Chinese military. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that they have not yet come up with a solution on how to speed up delivery of Block 70 F-16s, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp and equipped with new capabilities. The aircraft are slated to be delivered by the end of 2026. Taipei has privately expressed its wish for a faster delivery
LAWMAKERS RALLY: Beijing’s unlegislated actions breach international and WTO trade rules, and affect the basic principles of the EU single market, the letter said A group of 41 EU lawmakers on Tuesday condemned China for its political and economic coercion of Lithuania, and called on leaders of the bloc to demonstrate solidarity with Vilnius. The letter was initiated by Slovakian Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Miriam Lexmann, who is cochair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China. “We, the undersigned members of the European Parliament, resolutely condemn political and economic coercion of the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) against Lithuania,” the letter said. The letter addressed European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and
‘GOOD FRIEND’: The Slovenian prime minister said he had visited Taiwan four or five times, and that Taiwanese should have the right to determine their future The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed Slovenia’s plan to establish a representative office in Taiwan, after Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa revealed the plan in an interview with Indian TV station Doordarshan on Monday. Taiwan is a democratic country that respects international democratic standards and international laws, the Slovenian prime minister said in the interview. Slovenia and Taiwan are working on “exchanging representatives,” he said. “Of course, this will not be on the level of embassies. It will be on the same level as many of the EU member countries.” “When I spoke with our businessmen who are trading with Taiwan, they