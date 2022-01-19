Health fears rise for Australian writer held in China

Bloomberg





The health of Australian writer Yang Hengjun (楊恒均) has deteriorated since his arrest in China three years ago, with his family now warning he could die in jail if he does not get urgent medical attention and Canberra calling for his immediate release.

Yang, a Chinese-born Australian national who is also known as Yang Jun (楊軍), became well-known as a commentator in China.

His arrest in China for spying was announced in August 2019 and came months after he was detained in Guangzhou. Yang has denied the allegations in a case that has inflamed tensions between Beijing and Canberra.

Yang Hengjun, left, and his wife, Yuan Xiaoliang, are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Feng Chongyi via AP

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne yesterday said that she was “extremely concerned” about Yang’s health, and called on Beijing to ensure he received all necessary medical assistance.

Payne called for Yang to be released and allowed to return to Australia.

His family said Yang was suffering from dizzy spells, high blood pressure, gout and high uric acid. Blood tests showed Yang had high levels of creatinine, which can signify impaired kidney function.

“Yang must not be left to die through medical neglect and mistreatment, like so many other writers and public intellectuals who are passionately committed to a better future for the Chinese people,” the family said in a statement.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the case has been handled in “strict accordance with the law,” and all of Yang’s legal rights and interests have been protected.

“China firmly opposes the unjustifiable obstruction by the Australian side,” ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said at a news conference in Beijing yesterday.

Beijing denied Australia’s envoy access to Yang’s trial last year and since then a verdict in the case has yet to be announced.

In a statement dictated by Yang and released by his family, the writer said his guards had tortured him.

“When I was outside, one of my objectives was to advocate for rule of law. I didn’t believe that I would end up becoming a victim of rule by power,” Yang said.

The Australian government said Yang has only been given limited or delayed access to legal representation since he was detained and the embassy had not been able to attend his trial in May last year.

Human Rights Watch Australia director Elaine Pearson said the Australian government needs to look at all avenues beyond releasing statements.

“International pressure needs to come, in terms of democracies working together to hold the Chinese government to account,” Pearson said.