Starting today, people aged under 50 who test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Taiwan and have mild or no symptoms are to be sent to government-run quarantine facilities instead of medical facilities, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The center on Tuesday last week implemented a policy requiring travelers from Europe, the US, the Middle East, New Zealand and Australia to wait at the airport for the result of a mandatory COVID-19 test, with those testing positive being sent to hospital for treatment and further testing, while those testing negative travel to either a quarantine hotel or government-run quarantine facility.
The testing would lower the possibility of infection of airport personnel, taxi drivers who take arrivals to quarantine facilities and employees at quarantine facilities, the center said at the time.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
To reduce the pressure on hospitals, the center on Friday said that mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases aged 20 to 39 would from Saturday be sent to quarantine facilities rather than a hospital.
The age cap was raised yesterday to people aged between 20 and 49 to avoid overloading the healthcare system, the center said.
The regulation only applies to arrivals on long-haul flights, as they are described as “higher risk” by the center, which has said that the policy could be expanded.
Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said that the center would hold discussions with experts on whether the current approach to dealing with people infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 should be changed as the variant appears to have a shorter incubation period.
The center would also continue to monitor the situation in other nations as it mulls the possibility of shortening the quarantine period for those infected with the variant, he said.
Additional reporting by Chiu Chih-jou
SEARCH CONTINUES: The fighter jet disappeared from radar screens at 3:23pm, about 30 minutes after it took off, air force Major General Liu Hui-chien said Search-and-rescue teams yesterday searched for an air force pilot after his F-16V Block 20 jet went missing during an afternoon bombing exercise near the coastline of Chiayi County’s Dongshih Township (東石鄉), the air force said. The search continued as of press time last evening. The single-seat jet (serial number 6650) disappeared from radar screens at 3:23pm, about 30 minutes after it took off from Chiayi Air Base, air force Inspector General Major General Liu Hui-chien (柳惠千) told a news conference in Taipei. All F-16Vs are temporarily suspended from exercises pending the completion of emergency checks on the fleet, he said. The fighter piloted by
PROTECTION: The New Taipei City mayor said a pass could cover stores, but not eateries, while Ko Wen-je said vaccinated people could be exempted from some rules Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) on Saturday proposed implementing a “COVID-19 pass” regulation that would allow only vaccinated people into certain areas. New Taipei City is planning to require a “COVID-19 pass” for entry to “vulnerable spaces” to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Hou said. Non-students entering elementary schools in New Taipei City are required to show their COVID-19 vaccination cards or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. This is for the protection of students under the age of 12, who are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, city officials have said. The
LUNAR NEW YEAR: The nation is expecting 4,200 international travelers to arrive today and 3,900 tomorrow, as people return home for the holidays, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it expects imported cases of COVID-19 to further increase today and tomorrow — the peak period for international arrivals before the Lunar New Year holiday. The nation has seen more imported cases of COVID-19 since it implemented a new policy on Tuesday requiring travelers on long-haul flights to undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival. Those who test positive are taken directly to hospitals from airports. Most of the recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 were travelers arriving from the US, CECC data showed. On Tuesday, 58 of the 625 travelers arriving at Taiwan
TRACEABLE: The expansion of a cluster infection appears to be slowing, as genome sequencing results show a clearer link among confirmed cases, Chen Shih-chung said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 96 COVID-19 infections: four domestic and 92 imported cases. Three of the domestically transmitted cases are bank workers likely linked to previously reported airport clusters, it added. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, attributed the high number of imported cases in part to the implementation on Tuesday of a tighter entry policy. Travelers arriving on long-haul flights are immediately tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and must wait for results of their rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on site. Those who test negative are allowed to proceed with normal