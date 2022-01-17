Novak Djokovic was yesterday deported from Australia having lost a sensational legal battle over his COVID-19 vaccination status and with his dream of clinching a record 21st Grand Slam in tatters.
An “extremely disappointed” Djokovic said he would comply with a unanimous Australian Federal Court decision to uphold his visa cancelation over fears he could stoke anti-vaccine sentiment.
“I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open,” he said on the eve of a tournament that he has dominated for a decade. “I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love.”
Photo: Reuters
An Agence France-Presse reporter captured images of Djokovic at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport last night, as the humbled star boarded a flight for Dubai. Flight EK409 took off at 10:51pm.
Just hours earlier, Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop dispensed with the unvaccinated tennis superstar’s attempt to reinstate his canceled visa and to make tennis history.
“The orders of the court are that the amended application be dismissed with costs,” Allsop said in understated remarks that ended a week of legal high drama.
Three Federal Court justices had listened to half a day of feisty legal back-and-forth about Djokovic’s alleged risk to public order in Australia.
Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke said that Djokovic’s stance could inspire anti-vaccine sentiment, leading some people to face the COVID-19 pandemic without vaccination, and inspiring anti-vaxxer advocates to gather in protests and rallies.
Hawke welcomed the verdict, saying: “Australia’s strong border protection policies have kept us safe during the pandemic.”
“[They] are also fundamental to safeguarding Australia’s social cohesion,” he said.
The player’s high-powered legal team tried, but failed to paint Australia’s effort to deport him as “irrational” and “unreasonable.”
Despite the star being unvaccinated, lawyer Nick Wood said his client had not courted anti-vaxxer support and was not associated with the movement.
The government “doesn’t know what Mr Djokovic’s current views are,” Wood said.
